"Sometimes things are complicated" - Insider reveals Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen rift is not due to return to NFL, labels claims as "sexist"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first home game of the season on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, was noticeably absent. The 45-year-old's three children, sons Jack and Ben and daughter Vivian, were seen pre-game on the sidelines, along with the quarterback's mother and sisters.

While Bundchen doesn't usually attend away games, she is always at home games. But as rumors continue to swirl that the couple have been having issues, her absence could be a telltale sign that there are still marital issues between the two.

A source who spoke to 'Page Six' stated that the quarterback's decision to unretire after just 40 days is not the reasoning for Brady and Bundchen's marital issues. The unnamed source then said that things are complicated.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated.” - source close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

The source also said that those claims are "sexist" and that they point to Bundchen being solely to blame for their marital issues, which the source claims is false. The source didn't elude to what the issues were between the couple. Instead, the source insisted that it wasn't solely onesided.

Bundchen has been in New York City since New York Fashion Week as she re-enters the world of fashion and modeling. She recently said in an interview with 'ELLE' magazine that she was eager to return to her career after dedicating her life to her family over the last decade.

Was Tom Brady to blame for the Bucs loss to the Green Bay Packers?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played uncharacteristically sloppily in their Sunday afternoon home opener against the Green Bay Packers. Late in the fourth quarter, the quarterback drove the Bucs down the field for an 89-yard drive. Down by two, the Bucs just needed to execute a successful two-point conversion to tie the game. But the play clock ticked down to zero, and Brady and Tampa Bay were charged with delay of game.

Now, what seemed like an ideal opportunity to feed the ball to running back Leonard Fournette was five yards further. The pass was batted down by the Green Bay Packers, and the team suffered their first loss of the season.

First Take @FirstTake @michaelirvin88 says Tom Brady gets a pass in yesterday's loss against the Packers .@michaelirvin88 says Tom Brady gets a pass in yesterday's loss against the Packers 👀 https://t.co/DmvvM8Vt18

On Monday morning, the discussion of whether the quarterback was to blame for the Buccaneers loss was a hot topic. Former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin said that the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback gets a pass from being blamed for the loss because he was without all of his starting wide receivers. Mike Evans was suspended, and both Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were injured.

However, being a veteran quarterback who has been in the NFL for 23 seasons, knowing when and how to work the playclock is something that should be natural at this point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far