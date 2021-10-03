Steelers vs Packers Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Green Bay Packers are back at home on Week 4 to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers earned a long awaited victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week with a game-winning field goal. The Steelers, meanwhile, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, their second consecutive loss, as they fell to a losing record.

The Steelers are dealing with a plethora of injuries in offense and defense. Moreover, their new offensive play calling seems to be a thorn in the side of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger is just one touchdown away from 400, which would put him tied for eighth on the all-time list. That makes it a real possibility that he could reach that milestone this Sunday.

For Aaron Rodgers, it seems that he is becoming increasingly satisfied with his current situation in Green Bay. But in his weekly appearance on Pat McAfee's podcast, Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh. That has led many to wonder if he may consider a move to the AFC North next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 4:25 PM EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Spreads

Steelers: +7.0 (-125).

Packers: -7.0 (+105).

Moneyline

Steelers: +250.

Packers: -300.

Totals

Steelers: o45 (-105).

Packers: u45 (-115).

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Picks

The Green Bay Packers are favored by seven points, but it could end up being a battle of the quarterbacks. Both Roethlisberger and Rodgers led their teams from behind this season and have also struggled. So this game won't be a runaway by any means. But the seven points could be the game-winning touchdown as the clock winds down.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger (pec)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) questionable

LB T.J. Watt (groin) questionable

WR Diontae Johnson (knee) questionable

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) doubtful

LB Alex Highsmith (groin) questionable

WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) questionable

DT Carlos Davis (knee) doubtful.

Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) doubtful

RB Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable

CB Kevin King (concussion) doubtful

RB A.J. Dillon (back) questionable

S Vernon Scott (hamstring) questionable.

Steelers vs Packers Head to Head

Although the storied franchises have faced off before, this will only be the second time Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers will both take the field.

Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, the last time Rodgers was on the field against the Steelers. Both teams have met twice since then, with Rodgers missing both games due to a collarbone injury.

Steelers vs Packers Prediction

The Steelers will need to get their offense, more specifically their running game, going to have a chance at a win on Sunday. Rookie running back Najee Harris got to 100 receiving yards before reaching 100 rushing yards, not exactly what the Steelers had planned.

The Steelers' defense, which is starting to get players back healthy, could have their hands full with the Packers' passing game.

Prediction

The Green Bay Packers to win a close one, 35-28, over the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them to 3-1 on the season.

