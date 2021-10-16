Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22 8:20PM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have finally found a rhythm on offense last week. Rookie running back Najee Harris had his first 100-yard rushing game and the offensive line showed a lot of improvement.

But on the way to breaking their three-game skid, the Steelers lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the season with a shoulder injury. This adds him to a long list of injuries on the Pittsburgh roster.

The Seattle Seahawks are in a similar position regarding injuries. But it was a finger injury to quarterback Russell Wilson last Thursday night that really shook up the Seahawks.

Wilson was unable to play in the second half, which led to Geno Smith making his first appearance in years.

Pittsburgh will now host Seattle in primetime on Sunday night, with both teams holding records under .500, and looking to gain some momentum.

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 8:20PM EST

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spreads

Seahawks: +5.0 (-110)

Steelers: -5.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks: +185

Steelers: -225

Totals

Seahawks: o43.0 (-105)

Steelers: u43.0 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will end up being too much for the Seattle Seahawks offense. Geno Smith was a starting quarterback at the start of his career, but the Steelers defense, which includes Cam Heyward who is having a stellar season through five weeks, continues to cause issues for opposing offenses and this will be no different.

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsbuegh Steelers Key Injuries

Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson-finger (out)

WR DK Metcalf-foot (questionable)

RB Chris Carson-neck (doubtful)

LB Bobby Wagner-knee (questionable)

DE Darrell taylor-ankle (questionable)

WR Penny Hart-knee (questionable)

Steelers

WR Chase Claypool -hamstring (questionable)

WR Hames Washington-groin (questionable)

LB Devin Bush-groin (questionable)

CB Cam Sutton-groin (questionable)

DT Cameron Heyward-neck (questionable)

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers Head to Head

Seattle and Pittsburgh have met 19 times since 1977 which includes the Super Bowl matchup in February 2006 when Ben Roethlisberger won his first championship. The Seahawks lead the series 10-9. The last time both teams met was September 15, 2019, with the Seahawks taking a 28-26 win.

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Steelers will get the win to get to .500 on the season before the bye week.The Steelers offense looked much improved last week and the Seahawks defense struggled against the Rams last Thursday night.

Prediction

The Steelers will defeat the Seahawks.

Edited by LeRon Haire