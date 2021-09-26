Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 season

The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in what will be the first AFC South divisional game of the season for both teams. The Colts are searching for their first win of the season after dealing with several injuries to their core players. The Tennessee Titans are currently the leaders of the AFC South at 1-1 as RB Derrick Henry continues to lead the charge.

The Indianapolis Colts are still awaiting word on whether QB Carson Wentz will be able to play against the Titans with two sprained ankles. It seems doubtful at this point and head coach Frank Reich apparently intends on playing both Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley at QB.

No matter who plays at QB, it will be a tough game for the Colts to win. RB Jonathan Taylor and the run game haven't taken off quite yet and have stalled the offense. The defense has been missing several key players, including LB Jordan Glasgow and CB Xavier Rhodes (Rhodes is expected to play Week 3).

RB Derrick Henry was held to under 60 rushing yards in Week 1 against the stout defense of the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 2, King Henry was his old self and ran for 182 yards and three TDs in a narrow win over the Seattle Seahawks.

WR Julio Jones also had a statement performance with 128 receiving yards. Their defense has seen some early struggles, but it stems from having OLB Bud Dupree, LB Jaylon Brown and OLB Derick Roberson banged up. Dupree should be ready to go for Week 3.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Match Details

Fixture - Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans | Week 3 NFL 2021 season

Date & Time - Sunday, September 26, 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts betting odds

The Tennesee Titans enter the game as the favored team by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 points. The money line is set at -245 for the Titans and +200 for the Colts.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts key injuries

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles and it’s too early to tell what his status is for Sunday at Tennessee. Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles and it’s too early to tell what his status is for Sunday at Tennessee.

QB Carson Wentz (ankle) is a game-time decision for the Indianapolis Colts. RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb) won't play any part in this contest, along with LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion). G Quenton Nelson and CB TJ Carrie both sat out of Friday's practice as a precaution and to rest minor injuries.

Ben Arthur @benyarthur In addition to ruling out CB Caleb Farley for Sunday vs. Seahawks, the Titans have listed four as questionable: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB David Long (hamstring) and LB Jayon Brown (questionable) In addition to ruling out CB Caleb Farley for Sunday vs. Seahawks, the Titans have listed four as questionable: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB David Long (hamstring) and LB Jayon Brown (questionable)

The Titans have three players ruled out for the game: TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Carley Farley (shoulder) and LB Derick Roberson (knee).

OLB Bud Dupree was limited in practice on Thursday but did not participate on Friday. He's listed as questionable, but is expected to play. RB Derrick Henry did not practice Wednesday, but it was to rest and he will play.

Tennesee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Head-to-Head

The Indianapolis Colts are 35-18 against the Tennessee Titans. The two teams have traded wins and losses over the last two seasons, with the Titans winning the last meeting 45-26 in 2020. Derrick Henry ran for 178 yards and three TDs in that game, which doesn't bode well for the Colts on Sunday.

Tennessee Tians vs Indianapolis Colts predictions

The Indianapolis Colts are at a disadvantage ahead of kickoff, with Carson Wentz likely out. They will rely on the run game, but they haven't had much success yet this season. Derrick Henry will be unleashed on the Colts' defense and will be the deciding factor in the game for the Tennessee Titans.

Prediction: The Tennessee Titans win in an effort led by Derrick Henry, who will rush for over 150 yards with two TDs.

