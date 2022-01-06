How many all-time records can Tom Brady break in Week 18 of 2021 NFL season?

Tom Brady's already broken records in the NFL this season, but the quarterback is not done. Heading into Week 18, Brady has a chance to break multiple records in the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Will he be able to complete the hat trick? Here's a look at each of the NFL records Brady can break on Sunday, according to Steelers Wire.

What NFL records can Tom Brady break this weekend?

#1 - Passing yards in a season (Peyton Manning)

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Back in 2013, Peyton Manning marched through the NFL with the most productive offense of all time, earning 5,477 passing yards in 16 games. Brady has the chance to pass Manning's total in 17 games.

Brady has 4,990 yards heading into the game. He needs to throw for at least 488 yards in the contest to pass Manning.

Can this happen? In order for Brady to set a new record, the quarterback would need to stay in for the entire game. Depending on how the game goes, Bruce Arians could pull Brady early.

If Brady and the Buccaneers blow out the Panthers early in the game, he could be benched. However, if he's too slow, he won't get the record. Brady needs a shootout to have any hopes of passing Manning.

Tom Brady: 4990 yards

Peyton Manning: 5477 yards

#2 - Pass completions in a season (Drew Brees)

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Not only can Brady set a new record for passing yards in a season, he has an even bigger chance of setting a new record for passing completions in a season.

Back in 2016, Drew Brees completed 471 passes. Currently, Brady has 456 passes. Brady would need to complete 16 passes against the Panthers to set a new NFL record.

Considering Brady has passed more than 16 times in every single game this season, it seems inevitable that he will set a new record. The biggest question for Brady is when he will set a new record.

Depending on how the game goes, he could set a new record by halftime.

Tom Brady: 456

Drew Brees: 471

#3 - Pass attempts in a season (Matthew Stafford)

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford's set the NFL record for pass attempts in a season with 727 in the 2012 season. Brady is sitting at 682 pass attempts.

To pass Stafford, Brady would need to attempt 46 passes in Sunday's game. Brady has five games this season in which he has had 46 or more pass attempts.

Based on this, he has a roughly 33 percent chance of passing Stafford's record.

Brady simply needs to stay in the game to have a great chance to pass Stafford. Will Brady make an effort to convince Bruce Arians to keep him in the game to achieve another record?

Stay tuned for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers to find out.

Tom Brady: 682

Matthew Stafford: 727

Edited by LeRon Haire