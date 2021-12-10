"LeBron has won it 3 times. I'll have to play for another 16 years" - Tom Brady jokes about extending his NFL career to beat LeBron James

Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl championships are more than any singular franchise in the NFL. This statistic alone is indicative of the many awards, accolades, and records that Tom Brady owns.

To put his career achievements in perspective, Brady holds the NFL records for passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and games started.

The man even has his own podcast now titled Let's Go, with former broadcaster Jim Gray and retired NFL player Larry Fitzgerald.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



"Let's Go!" is out now, including a great conversation with @SIRIUSXM bit.ly/3Gj1sG9 Pressure is on this time of the year!"Let's Go!" is out now, including a great conversation with @SadhguruJV . Check it out wherever you get your podcasts. @JimGrayOfficial Pressure is on this time of the year! "Let's Go!" is out now, including a great conversation with @SadhguruJV. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts. @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM bit.ly/3Gj1sG9 https://t.co/98IC9W0ppS

But there is one record that the G.O.A.T. does not have and it's owned by...LeBron James?

Tom Brady is behind LeBron James in the Sportsperson of the Year award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

Each year, Sports Illustrated holds its annual Sportsperson of the Year award. Tom Brady accepted the 2021 award as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi trophy back in February of this year after a captivating 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady is now a two-time winner of the award as he also won the award back in 2005. Despite being honored as a two-time winner of the award, Brady, during his acceptance speech, was quick to acknowledge that he trails Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who has won the award three times in his illustrious basketball career.

Here is some of what Brady had to say about lagging behind James as "only" a two-time winner of the Sportsperson of the Year award:

"Tiger Woods and I both have won this award twice. Uh...LeBron's won it three times, which just means I might have to play for another 16 years so I can...so I can try to catch him and win a third. No, trust me, that ain't happening."

LeBron James is, perhaps, one of the few athletes on the planet that has a resume in their sport that rivals what Tom Brady has done in his 22 years in the NFL. James has four NBA Championships and four NBA Finals MVP awards to match his four NBA League MVP awards, along with numerous other records and accolades.

Will Tom Brady add an eighth Super Bowl to his mantle this year?

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For Brady and the Buccaneers to add a third Super Bowl trophy to the franchise and an eighth for Brady, it will take the team, particularly the defense, getting healthy as they enter the final quarter of the season.

A good part of this season for the Bucs has been getting key players back to the field from injury.

Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and a host of others on the defensive side of the ball have suffered injuries (or suspensions in Brown's case) that have caused them to miss significant time on the field.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Bucs can remain relatively healthy going into the playoffs, it could be another record setter for Tom Brady.

Edited by Windy Goodloe