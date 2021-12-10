Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share heartfelt tributes for son Benjamin's 12th birthday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, have been married since 2009 during a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The couple had another ceremony in the Central American nation of Costa Rica a month following their wedding in California.

Both Brady and Bündchen invited their extended families to join them in Costa Rica.

The Buccaneers quarterback and model began dating in December 2006 and Bündchen recalled vividly her feeling when she met the then-New England Patriots quarterback:

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours.”

Bündchen tried to express her feelings about Brady by saying:

“You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

In February 2007, Brady told Bündchen that his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child. Six months later, the 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback became a dad for the first time as Moynahan gave birth to a baby boy named John Edward Thomas Brady.

Brady and Bündchen welcomed their first child in the world in December 2009 named Benjamin Brady. The couple took to social media to celebrate their son’s 12th birthday.

Brady and Bündchen share tributes for son Benjamin's Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's son Benjamin Brady

The couple, who celebrated their son Benjamin’s 12th birthday, took to Instagram to share heartwarming posts in dedication to their oldest son.

Brady shared a picture of Benjamin smiling for the camera with the caption:

"Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad! ❤️❤️❤️."

On her Instagram page, Gisele Bündchen posted a sweet picture of herself embracing Benjamin tightly and giving him a kiss on the forehead during a vacation to the beach.

They have nothing but love for their son and gives us an insight into the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and wins with his family. Brady and Bündchen have a daughter named Vivian Lake Brady that Bündchen gave birth to in December 2012.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once again, happy birthday to Benjamin!

Edited by LeRon Haire