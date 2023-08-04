Tom Brady kicks off birthday week with $155,000 auction with Jim Harbaugh at Michael Jordan’s private golf course: Report

Tom Brady is another year older, turning 46 this month, and is enjoying his birthday with a major move involving NBA legend Michael Jordan. Brady reportedly auctioned off a round of golf alongside University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

This round of golf will take at Jordan's private golf course in Florida and a bid of around $155K won the auction. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is a Michigan alum, playing four seasons with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh held a golf outing at Orchard Lake Country Club in Michigan with profits going toward NIL chances for the university's student-athletes. The round of golf with Tom Brady and Harbaugh was one of the bigger items up for auction.

The NFL great also celebrated his birthday by buying a $44,449,475 stake in the English soccer team Birmingham FC.

While fans of the team love the move, there are some that don't like Brady and his involvement with the club. The NFL legend explained his over $44 million investment into the Blues via a video on their Twitter account:

"I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know that a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog."

Brady will become the club's new chairman of the advisory board as he works personally with the club's board members and leadership team.

How does Tom Brady rank among jersey sales in the United States?

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers

The quarterback is one of the most popular athletes in the States due to his success over his 23-year NFL career.

According to jersey sales, that may no longer be the case. Brady finds himself overtaken by the new addition to Inter Milan FC, Lionel Messi.

Messi broke the record in terms of jersey sales within a 24-hour span that Tom Brady set when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.