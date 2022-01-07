"A lot of personal feelings" - Tom Brady left unimpressed with Antonio Brown saga

Quarterback Tom Brady has dealt with a lot of situations throughout his NFL career. But there is no doubt that this week has been the most chaotic and eventful.

The Antonio Brown situation seemed to take a different turn every day this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released Antonio Brown from the team this week, days after an abrupt exit in the midst of a game against the New York Jets.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers were available for media access and were of course asked about the situation surrounding Brown and his exit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who said after Sunday's game that he wished Brown well and that he cared about him, is now focused on moving on.

Brady said that while there are a lot of feelings and emotions about the personal aspects of Brown's departure, he still has a game to play this weekend.

"I think there's a lot of personal feelings. I don't think this is really the week to discuss it though," Brady said. I'm just going to do the best I can do quarterbacking the team, try to put together a great week, finish strong. You just always deal with different things over the course of the season. That's what we're doing this week." - Brady during a presser when asked about Brown

Brady and the Buccaneers are trying to move on past Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a statement this week that he was too injured to take the field and was being forced to do so by the team. The team refuted those claims and more details have emerged about the events that led up to Brown deciding to leave.

But all of those stories and rumors are being put on the back burner by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they try to focus on the task at hand.

The Buccaneers offense has been rattled by injuries so far this season. The Buccaneers were excited to get Antonio Brown back on the field in Week 16 after the loss of wide receiver Chris Godwin to a torn ACL.

The Buccaneers already secured the AFC South division title two weeks ago and the number two seed is still up for grabs.

The Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon for the season finale as they approach another playoff run.

