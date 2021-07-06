Top 10 NFL jerseys in 2021

Starting in 2022, teams will be allowed to have alternative helmet colors. This will give teams uniform options while having many alternative NFL jerseys already. Some NFL jerseys have been classic mainstays for years, while others need to be shelved.

Teams like the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers haven't changed their main NFL jersey designs in over a decade, while the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets can't seem to stick with one.

As the 2021-22 season approaches, here's a look at the top ten NFL jerseys based on a team's home, away, color rush and main alternative uniforms.

#1 Los Angeles Chargers

When the Chargers moved from San Diego to LA, the team tweaked their design and logo to be crisper and one with a modern tone.

The color scheme remains the same, and their powder blue and sunshine gold is a very popular NFL jersey. LA's Color Rush jerseys are royal blue with a classier navy blue version, too. Their white away jerseys make the bold lightning bolt logo pop.

#2 New Orleans Saints

At first glance, the Saints seem to have rather basic NFL jerseys. In fact, they have a simple design with small details that make it one of the best.

The famous Fleur De Lis black logo with gold trim and bold black border makes their jersey classy without overdoing it. New Orleans' black jersey with gold numbers seems to fit in well down on Bourbon Street. Their white color rush/ away jerseys bring out the gold accents.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a well-known NFL jersey that is both classic and unique. Their home version is a black jersey with bright white numbers and yellow and white stripes on the sleeve.

Their away jersey is just the opposite color scheme, but it looks good on the field. Many people argue the 'bumblebee' alternative NFL jerseys were an eyesore, but their color rush version is an amazing all-black with gold/ dark yellow stripes and numbers.

#4 Las Vegas Raiders

Between moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, the Raiders kept their logo and NFL jerseys the same.

Black and silver is a classic for this team, and they should never change it, as no other team has a similar scheme. Their home jersey is black with silver numbers, while the away one is white with black.

Their color rush is a unique white with silver numbers. Matched with silver helmets, the Raiders have really pulled this off.

#5 San Francisco 49ers

Another classic NFL jersey design makes the list, with the San Francisco 49ers'. The 49ers have a three-color combo that works well: scarlet red, white,and gold.

Their home jersey is primarily scarlet red with white accents, while their away is the reverse. Their color rush is one of the nicest in the league, with an all-black jersey with glimmering red letters.

The 49ers look more dangerous on the field when they wear this scheme.

#6 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans have been buzzing since their new uniform announcement was made.

People have been wanting the old kelly green NFL jerseys from the 90s, but the NFL says that won't happen until at least 2023. Their current midnight green and white home jerseys are solid, though.

Their away jersey is white with midnight green letters, while their color rush is black and white numbers with a green border. Darker numbers on these NFL jerseys would have put them higher on this list.

#7 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's NFL jerseys have subtle, unique details that set them apart. Their primary colors are purple, black and a shimmering metallic gold.

The sleeves also have a custom Maryland flag patch. The Ravens' primary white away jersey has purple numbers as opposed to the common black. Their color rush version is all purple with metallic gold numbers and a thin white outline.

#8 Los Angeles Rams

Unlike the Chargers, the Rams rebranded in 2020 with a move from St. Louis to LA. Their new logo and designs suffered initial backlash, but fans have started to come around to it.

Their home NFL jerseys are royal blue with multi-shaded numbers. The color is sol, a type of yellow, and lightens into a white towards the bottom. The Rams set themselves apart with their odd yet successful color choices.

Their away NFL jerseys consist of a simple gray tone and have royal blue numbers.

#9 Green Bay Packers

This one might be one of the most overhyped NFL jerseys out there. The Green Bay Packers have kept the classic, original design throughout the years, but other teams are making bolder statements.

Everyone knows the dark green and gold Packers home jersey. The Packers are said to be introducing a new alternate jersey this season. The Green Bay Packers still make the list as one of the most recognizable jerseys, though.

#10 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' NFL jerseys are a mix of purple, gold and white. Their color rush is a very fresh all-purple with gold accents.

They cracked the list are a team that is looking for what works with their uniforms after having one of the worst designs in 2006. The Vikings had a great jersey in the 90s but tried to redo it and failed.

The different style of font for the jersey numbers was a nice touch, as most NFL jerseys still have a generic style.

