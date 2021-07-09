Top 5 D/ST to target in Fantasy Football for the 2021 NFL season

It's that time of the year again! Just weeks to go until NFL players report to training camp, which means there's just a few weeks left until the scouting crumbs fall for fantasy football players to feast on.

NFL fans will be anxiously preparing for their 2021 Fantasy Football League season and coming up with the perfect gameplan to draft with the Midas touch. While quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and even kickers have been discussed quite frequently, it's time to turn the focus onto defense and special teams.

5 D/ST to target in 2021 Fantasy Football

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champions are returning all of their starters from 2020. Last season, the Bucs defense had 48 sacks and 15 interceptions. In the last two seasons, Tampa Bay has been in the top ten in defense and special teams and that trend should continue into 2021. Tampa Bay should be considered a top choice for fantasy football players.

Continuing our Tampa Bay #Buccaneers 2021 positional outlook, AllBucs takes a look at the defensive line, which is headlined by Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh. https://t.co/1WG8XcJ3A2 — Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated (@SIBuccaneers) July 3, 2021

#2 San Francisco 49ers

In 2019, the San Francisco 49ers were one of the top three defenses in the NFL. But, as with the offense, the 49ers defense suffered from injuries across the board. With Nick Bosa back from injury and Fred Warner having a solid season in 2020 as well as Javon Kinlaw, the defense should be set for a return to the top.

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have continued to be a top target in the fantasy football draft for the last three to four seasons. The Bills defense had 38 sacks and 15 interceptions last year, and all of their starters from 2020 are returning in 2021. All the signs point towards their production trending upwards this season.

#4 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens defense has consistently been one of the best draft options in fantasy football. With veterans like Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in the secondary, the defense continues to be a roadblock for opposing teams. The Ravens had 39 sacks and 10 interceptions in 2020.

#5 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has used the NFL draft the last few seasons to sculpt a top-tier defense.

Washington ranked in the top ten in fantasy football defenses every week last year. With young defensive players like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Darren Payne and Jonathan Allen, who were all first-round draft picks, Washington's defense can only get better.

Considering they had a league-high 56 sacks and an impressive 18 interceptions in 2020, their draft stock in fantasy football is set to skyrocket.

Opposing QBs when they see Montez Sweat: 😰



Watch out for him in 2021. @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/QChcpUuzIX — NFL (@NFL) July 8, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha