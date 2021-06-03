Top 5 Flex players to target in Fantasy Football for 2021 NFL season

With just under 100 days until the 2021 NFL season's opening weekend, fans are gearing up for America's favorite pastime: Fantasy Football.

With OTAs already underway, teams have begun preparations for the regular season. Now is the time to gather all of the necessary information and be informed on who to draft.

Top 5 Flex Players to target in the Fantasy Football Draft

Here are the top five flex players to draft in this season's fantasy football:

#1 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 due to injuries and is aiming to have a bounce-back season in 2021. With McCaffrey being an "every down" back, he is on course to rush for over 1,000 yards due to Carolina's run-heavy offensive scheme.

In 2018, McCaffrey was the second-highest scoring fantasy player and in 2019 he was way ahead of the rest of the field and was the highest-scorer. McCaffrey was projected to do the same in 2020 before injuries shortened his season. But even in the three games that he played, he had at least twenty-five fantasy points each time.

ICYMI: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey "thankful" to be back on practice fieldhttps://t.co/RvNnmioMbe pic.twitter.com/uUMADxlyRt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 29, 2021

#2 - Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams was the top-scoring wide receiver in 2020. Adams was targeted at least nine times each game by Aaron Rodgers and finished the season with eighteen touchdowns. This marked the fourth time in five years that his touchdown totals were in double digits.

The last full season that Davante Adams played was in 2016. He missed two games in 2020 due to injury but his numbers don't suffer despite him missing time, thus making him a good fantasy football selection. Adams had over 1,300 receiving yards in 2020 and should do that again in 2021.

#3 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill was an afterthought in fantasy football a few seasons ago. But over the past two seasons, his fantasy football draft stock has risen. He was the second-highest scoring wide receiver in fantasy football in 2020. He had over 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

With the Chiefs improving their offensive line and a lack of clarity surrounding the Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation, Hill might be a safer pick than Adams.

#4 - Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

It's a comeback season for Saquon Barkley. After suffering a torn ACL in 2020, the star running back will be hungry to return to the field.

Barkley will be a good fantasy football selection as he is expected to get about 25 touches every game in 2021. In 2019, he ranked third in yardage and fourth in fantasy football points overall. Barkley is expected to rush for over 1,200 yards in 2021.

Most 50+ yard rushes in the NFL since 2018:



1. Saquon Barkley 9

2. Derrick Henry 7

2. Nick Chubb 7

4. 3 players tied 5



Despite missing 17 games the last 2 seasons, @saquon tops the list. 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/sS4v7AlZHJ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 28, 2021

#5 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce would not only be a solid flex player to draft but he may be the best player to draft in the first round of fantasy football. Kelce had a career-high in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns and overall fantasy football points in 2020. He should tally over 1,400 receiving yards in 2021.

Edited by jay.loke710