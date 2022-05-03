Top 5 free agent rookies still available after NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially been completed, but undrafted players are still able to sign with teams as free agents. While many of them have already done so, there are plenty of quality rookies still available to be signed to a new team. Here are five of the best overall players from the 2022 NFL Draft who were not selected and haven't yet signed with any team.

5 best available rookie free agents in the 2022 NFL offseason

#5 - Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer

Jalen Wydermyer is a big and strong tight end prospect from Texas A&M. He looks tha part of an NFL player with his massive size and physical playing style at 6'4 tall and 255 pounds. He was most likely undrafted this year due to his lack of speed and athleticism, but he was a stand-out player during his college football career.

Matt FF Dynasty 🏈 @MattFFDynasty



Height: 6’4

Weight: 255 lbs



4 recruit



2021:

Receiving - 40/515/4



College Dominator: 23.3 (71%tile)

Breakout Age: 18.7 (95%tile)



Hands

Route running



Disappointing athletic testing

Blocking TE5 JALEN WYDERMYER (Texas A&M)Height: 6’4Weight: 255 lbsrecruit2021:Receiving - 40/515/4College Dominator: 23.3 (71%tile)Breakout Age: 18.7 (95%tile)HandsRoute runningDisappointing athletic testingBlocking TE5 JALEN WYDERMYER (Texas A&M)Height: 6’4Weight: 255 lbs4⭐️ recruit2021:Receiving - 40/515/4College Dominator: 23.3 (71%tile)Breakout Age: 18.7 (95%tile)🔥 Hands🔥 Route running❄️ Disappointing athletic testing❄️ Blocking https://t.co/SsExssKzSQ

Wydermyer was one of the best tight ends in the SEC conference for three consecutive years. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team during his first season and then followed that up with two consecutive All-SEC selections. He was also chosen as a finalist for the John Mackey Award in each of his last two seasons, which recognizes the best tight end in the country.

#4 - Calvin Turner Jr.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Calvin Turner Jr.

Calvin Turner Jr. is a hybrid player who has played in many different positions in college, including on both offense and defense. He started as a cornerback before switching to the offensive side of the ball, where he spent time as an option quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

A creative NFL offensive coordinator would likely be able to find ways to use Turner in a variety of ways. Even if he doesn't quite work out as an offensive weapon, he's an excellent kick and punt returner, as well, so he could be an NFL special teams player.

5 Best available rookie free agents after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft

#3 - Mika Tafua

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua

Mika Tafua showed consistent improvements each season as a pass rusher in college football with the Utah Utes. He recorded two sacks during his freshman season and improved to three sacks in his sophomore year while earning an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 team. He made the second-team All-Pac-12 in his third year before breaking out in a big way in his final season.

Tafua recorded 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss during his last year at Utah, earning him a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. His improvements each year demonstrate that he has plenty of upside as he fully develops his game for the NFL.

#2 - Kennedy Brooks

Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks

Kennedy Brooks was likely passed over during the 2022 NFL Draft due to his lack of speed and explosiveness, but he was a highly productive running back with the Oklahoma Sooners. He has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in all three seasons of his college football career.

Sooners_B12C @Sooners_B12C Kennedy Brooks to Sooner Nation yesterday: "I'm back!!"



Kennedy Brooks to Sooner Nation yesterday: "I'm back!!"https://t.co/KYtL7cFrtb

Brooks was reliable and consistent, carrying the ball more than 100 times each season, while also winning several awards for his production. He was selected to the Freshman All-American and All-Big-12 teams during his career while also winning the Alamo Bowl MVP award in his final game.

#1 - Christopher Allen

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christopher Allen

Christopher Allen was once considered one of the top linebackers in the entire country before several injuries prevented him from showcasing his talents. While he didn't get a ton of opportunities for playing time while at Alabama, he flashed his potential when he got the chance.

In his two full seasons where he avoided significant injuries, Allen totaled 17.5 tackles for a loss, including six sacks, and was selected as a second-team All-SEC linebacker. He's a versatile defender with all of the necessary tools to succeed if he can stay healthy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe