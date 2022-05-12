Top 5 players with biggest contracts entering 2022 NFL season

The quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL. The top ten highest earners in the NFL are all quarterbacks. An elite quarterback can make any team competitive instantly, regardless of the rest of the roster. Alternatively, a poor quarterback can waste a team filled with talent in every other position.

The importance of the quarterback is clearly shown in the massive contracts they receive.

Here are the top five highest-paid players entering the 2022 NFL season ranked by average annual value (AAV).

#5 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders - $40.5 million

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr signed a massive contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL offeason. The deal is worth a total of 121.5 million dollars over the next three years and includes more than 65 million dollars in guaranteed money. Carr is one of only seven players with an AAV of at least 40 million dollars.

— "Today is a day to celebrate Raider Nation. Derek Carr will take the Raiders to the Super Bowl during the duration of this contract." @AdamSchein on @Raiders signing Derek Carr to a 3-year, $121.5M extension "Today is a day to celebrate Raider Nation. Derek Carr will take the Raiders to the Super Bowl during the duration of this contract."—@AdamSchein on @Raiders signing Derek Carr to a 3-year, $121.5M extension https://t.co/1gtPD3z76c

The Raiders rewarded Carr with a huge contract extension after a relatively successful 2021 season. Carr helped the Raiders defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 of the regular season, punching their ticket to the playoffs.

#4 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - $43 million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has emerged as the most lethal dual-threat quarterback in the entire league with his unique skillset. He has the rushing abilities of a running back but still has one of the strongest arms as well, making him a difficult challenge for opposing defenses.

The Buffalo Bills locked in Josh Allen as their starting quarterback by giving him a six-year contract worth more than 258 million dollars, including 150 million in guaranteed money. The Bills believe he is an integral part in their future after leading them to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - $45 million

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes received the largest contract of all time based on total money when he signed a ten-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth an enormous 450 million dollars. He has set a new standard in the quarterback market as well as a new bar for all players.

Mahomes earned his contract by getting off to the best start to a career by any quarterback ever. In just his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, he won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP award, three division titles and two conference championships.

#2 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - $46 million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns pulled off the biggest blockbuster trade of the 2022 NFL offseason. They acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in exchange for a huge package of draft picks. They capped off the move by giving Watson a record-breaking contract.

: apple.co/3tEfgI9 Former Browns’ CEO @JoeBanner13 believes Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract will change the way NFL contracts are done from now on. Former Browns’ CEO @JoeBanner13 believes Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract will change the way NFL contracts are done from now on.🎧: apple.co/3tEfgI9 https://t.co/F2azm7s3Nb

Deshaun Watson received a 230 million dollar contract over the next six years, all of which is guaranteed money. The deal sets a new record for the most guaranteed money on any single contract. The Browns are making a huge investment in their franchise quarterback before he's even played a game for the team.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $50.3 million

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers signed a record-setting contract extension with the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 offseason. The deal is worth more than 150 million dollars over the next three years, all of which is guaranteed money. He is the first player in NFL history with an AAV exceeding 50 million dollars.

Rodgers earned the title of highest-paid player by being the most dominant quarterback over the last several years. He has won four NFL MVP awards in his legendary career, including one in each of the last two consecutive seasons.

