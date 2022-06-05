Top 5 NFL players under 25 heading into 2022 season

Youth is a powerful asset in the NFL, especially in the modern game. Young players from college football have been drafted to enter the league more ready than they have ever been in the past to make an immediate impact.

Some of the best current players in the NFL are still in their early 20s with many years of football in front of them. Here are the five best players who will begin the 2022 NFL season under the age of 25 years old.

5 Best players under 25 years old entering the 2022 NFL season

#5 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja' Marr Chase put together one of the best rookie seasons by any wide receiver ever in his first year with the Cincinnati Bengals. He reunited with Joe Burrow, his quarterback at LSU, and instantly became one of the most dominant receivers. He ranked fourth with 1,455 yards and third with 13 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Story continues below ad

Chase has the potential to emerge as the best wide receiver in the league if he continues to build on his historic season. The only reason he isn't ranked higher on this list is because he has only played for one season so far.

#4 - Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Story continues below ad

Jonathan Taylor has already accumulated nearly 3,000 rushing yards in just two seasons in the NFL so far with the Indianapolis Colts. During the 2021 season, he became the youngest player ever to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards.

Taylor led the league in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, among other statistics, during the 2021 season. He has also averaged more than five yards per carry in each of his first two seasons while emerging as one of the best running backs in the entire league.

Story continues below ad

5 Best NFL players who will begin the 2022 season under 25 years old

#3 - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa had an impressive rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers when he recorded nine sacks and looked like one of the best overall pass rushers in the league. He had high expectations entering his second year, but was injured in his second game and missed the rest of the season.

Story continues below ad

Bosa bounced back in a big way during the 2021 season, recording 15.5 sacks and again looking like one of the most dominant forces on the edge of any defense. He is projected to be among the sacks leaders, once again, during the 2022 season.

#2 - Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Story continues below ad

Justin Jefferson set a record last season by becoming the first player ever to exceed 3,000 receiving yards across his first two years in the NFL. He crushed the previous two-year record by 261 receiving yards, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss.

NFL @NFL Justin Jefferson has been on fire lately, and Week 13 was no exception. Justin Jefferson has been on fire lately, and Week 13 was no exception. 🔥 https://t.co/1FR1LPhyL8

Jefferson finished the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings with 1,616 receiving yards, ranking second in the league and improving on his historic rookie season. He is already one of the best receivers in the league and has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time.

Story continues below ad

#1 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is off to a historic start with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has thrown for 9,350 yards in his first two seasons, the most of all time by 1,154 passing yards. His 69 touchdown passes through two seasons are also an NFL record, surpassing Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Herbert was one of two quarterbacks, along with Tom Brady, to eclipse 5,000 passing yards during the 2021 season. He has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and at just 24 years old, he's just getting started with his promising young career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far