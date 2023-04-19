Word on the street is that DeAndre Hopkins is looking for a move away from the Arizona Cardinals. After being traded to the franchise three seasons ago, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver seems to have grown disenchanted with the idea of playing through what could possibly be a rebuilding phase for the franchise.

Now 30, Hopkins knows time is running out for him to truly etch his name in the annals of NFL folklore with a Super Bowl win. While plenty of sides remain in the mix to sign Hopkins, one former NFL player hinted at an AFC North franchise to potentially be a dark horse in the race.

Despite signing Odell Beckham Jr., Pacman Jones believes that the Baltimore Ravens are still in play to sign the former Houston Texans star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"It's a skrong possibility" ~



THAT'S BREAKING NEWS Our source(s) have said that there's still a chance DHop ends up in Baltimore.."It's a skrong possibility" ~ @REALPACMAN24 THAT'S BREAKING NEWS #PMSLive Our source(s) have said that there's still a chance DHop ends up in Baltimore.."It's a skrong possibility" ~ @REALPACMAN24 THAT'S BREAKING NEWS #PMSLive https://t.co/vYeTfpF6ld

The former NFL corner claimed that his sources were still convinced about the Ravens potentially pulling through a move for Lamar Jackson. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"(Baltimore) That's what our sources said, that there is a skrong [sic] possibility."

Pacman has been spotted hanging out with NFL players from both the past and present. When asked by the crew whether or not Lamar Jackson would be staying in Baltimore, he replied:

"I can't speak on it much. My source says it's a skrong [sic] possibility."

Jackson and the Ravens have been involved in a contract dispute for some time now. The QB, who has now been placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag, missed the team's voluntary training program in the offseason. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Baltimore in 2023.

Von Miller tries to woo DeAndre Hopkins to Buffalo

Apart from the Ravens, another team reportedly looking to recruit Hopkins are the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver even alluded to the idea during a recent interview.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



New England



New York



Buffalo



Kansas City HMM: All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins using his body language decided which teams he wants to play for:New England #Patriots , NO.New York #Jets , NO.Buffalo #Bills , YES.Kansas City #Chiefs , YES HMM: All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins using his body language decided which teams he wants to play for: New England #Patriots, NO. New York #Jets, NO. Buffalo #Bills, YES.Kansas City #Chiefs, YES https://t.co/Bcg1eshp1P

ALSO READ - Jason Kelce makes audacious statement about the idea of Shaquille O’Neal playing in NFL - “Nobody's blocking that motherfu**er”

Even Bills veteran pass-rusher Von Miller got in on the act as he told reporters that the wide receiver would be open to joining the team in 2023:

"Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill, and you never know until you get his signature on a contract. I'm not sure what the circumstances are or what's going on with that, but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here."

It remains to be seen whether or not the team ends up striking a deal with the All-Pro wideout. But the thought of having D-Hop line up alongside Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will definitely send shivers down the spines of defensive units around the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes