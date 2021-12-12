Is Trevor Lawrence's growth being impeded by Jaguars HC Urban Meyer?

New NFL fans likely don't know Trevor Lawrence was once spoken of as a generational talent by college scouts. Lawrence had his name in the same conversation as Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

A can't miss prospect, Lawrence was the sure-fire number one pick in the draft many years ago.

But in his rookie season, Lawrence has been a below-average quarterback. He's shown flashes occasionally but has primarily been one of the least effective starting quarterbacks in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer deserves a lot of the blame for Lawrence's struggles.

Trevor Lawrence's growth is being hindered by Urban Meyer

The job of a good NFL head coach is to maximize what his team's talents are and find small matchup advantages that can help win a game. Since becoming Jaguars head coach, Meyer has looked unprepared for the amount of homework that goes into the job.

The 15 points per game they average is the second-worst in the league. They're only ahead of the floundering Houston Texans.

It's on pace to be the lowest amount in their 28-year history.

Meyer has been a controversial figure all season for multiple reasons. Reports emerged yesterday of Meyer humiliating his assistant coaches, asking them to show him anytime they've won something while calling himself a winner.

Even for a generational talent like Lawrence, having a good locker room culture is essential to having success. Meyer has created a culture of walking on eggshells that is a nightmare for a rookie quarterback.

Meyer's offense doesn't include a variety of routes and is outdated in today's NFL. Lawrence has averaged under six yards per attempt this season, which is criminal given his magnificent arm talent and strength we saw at Clemson.

Lawrence's struggles have made what Gardner Minshew III did last season look spectacular in comparison. While the Jaguars finished with a losing record last year, Minshew at least showed flashes of talent that will keep him in the league for the next decade.

The number one pick has shown a dozen or so plays of making tight-window throws. But primarily, the shine and excitement of Lawrence has been wiped away amidst the drama of an incompetent coaching staff.

The professional level is faster than college, and players are grown men instead of boys. Meyer hasn't adjusted to the change, and he's held Lawrence back.

Trevor Lawrence has nine touchdowns and ten interceptions in 12 games. If you told someone those would be his stats before the season, you'd be called crazy.

In order for Lawrence to have a successful career, the Jaguars need to move on from Meyer.

