“Truly concerned about Trey Lance" - NFL analyst voices worry about 49ers QB 

Trey Lance's rookie season for the San Fransisco 49ers left a lot to be desired by many. Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, and although he was a raw prospect, he was expected to receive a healthy amount of snaps as a rookie.

That never came to fruition as Jimmy Garoppolo held off Trey Lance throughout the season. Lance started just two games and battled injuries over the course of the campaign.

Lance's injuries and body of work are a concern entering 2022, as the 49ers are trying to find a trade for Garoppolo. One person who's especially anxious about the situation is ESPN analyst Booger McFarland. McFarland shared his thoughts on the young quarterback on Monday's episode of NFL Live, saying that he is the most concerened about Lance.

“Well, he doesn’t really have a choice because by all accounts, Jimmy Garoppolo’s gonna be gone. You spend the amount of picks they spent to get Trey Lance, he's got to get out there. He's gotta crap or get off the pot at some point, and so you may as well put him out there. I just know of all the rookie quarterbacks, I knew that’d make you laugh Phil. Of all the rookie quarterbacks last year, I am the most concerned about Trey Lance; and that includes Justin Fields."

McFarland is correct in saying Lance has no choice but to be ready. Garoppolo is good as gone, and the 49ers traded two first-round picks to get Lance at No. 3.

Lance's light 224-pound frame and playing style make him a greater injury risk. McFarland also pointed out that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's jobs could be in jeopardy if Lance doesn't deliver results in 2022.

"I just think from an injury standpoint, he didn’t prove he could stay healthy. From a quarterback standpoint, I didn't see enough to say ‘you know what, we can build around XYZ.’ And you know, I know Marcus loves the athletic component. He's built physically, but that physical, those attributes got hurt this year. So I am terribly concerned about it. But if he doesn't pan out? Kyle Shanahan and or John Lynch won't have a job because they went to Jed York and pointed out his ownership and said, Hey, this is our guy.’ So he has to pan out but I am truly, truly concerned about Trey Lance.”

Trey Lance has high expectations on his shoulders

It feels premature to say that 2022 is a make-or-break season for Lance. But patience is notoriously thin at the NFL-level when it comes to winning, especially when you have a roster as stacked as the 49ers possess.

Lance showed promising signs as a rookie, as NFL analyst Brian Baldinger pointed out in his film study. On quick passes and plays where he relies on his mobility, Lance looks capable of being a competent starting quarterback.

Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL @49ers @957thegame #BaldysBreakdowns @treylance09 did some very good things in 2021. But he needs to use this off season to tighten up some mechanics. We have seen @JoshAllenQB do this over his 3 seasons to become elite. No reason Trey can’t do the same. #growth .@49ers @treylance09 did some very good things in 2021. But he needs to use this off season to tighten up some mechanics. We have seen @JoshAllenQB do this over his 3 seasons to become elite. No reason Trey can’t do the same. #growth @957thegame #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/3j8iBrl7zO

However, as Baldinger noted, Lance has some mechanical issues. This can be resolved with more reps and proper coaching.

It's equally important to remember the 49ers quarterback is just 21 years old. Taking your team to the Super Bowl at 21 is a daunting task, but that's what the 49ers will be demanding of him.

Time will tell whether Lance can show the necessary development to be the 49ers' long term answer under center. Then again, this conversation could all be for nothing if one Tom Brady decides to unretire.

