Tributes pour in for late NFL legend John Madden

The NFL suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in league history with the sudden death of the legendary and influential John Madden. Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. The cause of Madden's death hasn't been revealed by his family or the league.
When it comes to being influential, nobody was more so than John Madden. Depending on what generation you're from, you'll remember him as a coach, a broadcaster, or for his video game franchise.
Tributes on social media from all generations of fans pouted on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From LeBron James to Jason Romano, the world pays homage to John Madden
The most famous person to pay tribute to John Madden was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is one of the greatest of all time, and he recognized Madden as one of the greatest as well.
One of James' former teammates, Kyle Kuzma, also thanked Madden for his contributions to the game. The Washington Wizards forward argued that nobody came close to be as legendary as Madden was.
Aside from professional athletes who are fans, Madden had fans in politics, too. The acting governor of California, Gavin Newsome, is one of those supporters. Newsome, in hit tribute, remembered Madden's coaching career that saw him win a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders.
Author Clay Travis recognized Madden for how good he was as a broadcaster.Clay added that the Madden video game franchise will live on forever, and future generations will realize how important Madden was to the NFL for what the league is today.
Another tribute came from one of the NHL's sharpest play-by-play commentators, Jim Jackson. Jackson echoed how many fans feel that Madden's presence in the booth made you feel like he was your friend.
Actor Brian Baumgartner also shared an incredibly touching tribute to one of the greatest of all time.
Comedian Rob Schneider used his tribute to talk about Madden's personality. Madden wanted new fans to feel like they knew what was happening, and he loved doing it.
Rapper MC Hammer was born in Oakland and is a native who was heartbroken by the news of Madden's death.
NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett filmed an Outback Steakhouse commercial with Madden back in the day. Jarrett noted how much fun he had with Madden as his personality shone off the gridiron.
Finally, author Jason Romano included a video clip in his tribute. The video was of Madden's final game as a commentator, which happened to be Tom Brady's first Super Bowl.
Our thoughts and sympathies at Sportskeeda go out to the Madden family. They're extended to anyone grieving over the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime coach, broadcaster, and person.