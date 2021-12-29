Tributes pour in for late NFL legend John Madden

The NFL suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in league history with the sudden death of the legendary and influential John Madden. Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. The cause of Madden's death hasn't been revealed by his family or the league.

When it comes to being influential, nobody was more so than John Madden. Depending on what generation you're from, you'll remember him as a coach, a broadcaster, or for his video game franchise.

Tributes on social media from all generations of fans pouted on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From LeBron James to Jason Romano, the world pays homage to John Madden

Las Vegas Raiders honor Hall of Fame NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden

The most famous person to pay tribute to John Madden was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is one of the greatest of all time, and he recognized Madden as one of the greatest as well.

LeBron James @KingJames Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!!

One of James' former teammates, Kyle Kuzma, also thanked Madden for his contributions to the game. The Washington Wizards forward argued that nobody came close to be as legendary as Madden was.

kuz @kylekuzma John Madden you legend! Thank you for all you did for the game of football! Can’t get more legendary! John Madden you legend! Thank you for all you did for the game of football! Can’t get more legendary!

Aside from professional athletes who are fans, Madden had fans in politics, too. The acting governor of California, Gavin Newsome, is one of those supporters. Newsome, in hit tribute, remembered Madden's coaching career that saw him win a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders.

Gavin Newsom @GavinNewsom Tonight we mourn John Madden — he redefined the role of a sports broadcaster — his voice as recognizable as anyone who ever did the job. He hoisted a Super Bowl trophy with CA’s own Oakland Raiders.



Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn this incredible man. Tonight we mourn John Madden — he redefined the role of a sports broadcaster — his voice as recognizable as anyone who ever did the job. He hoisted a Super Bowl trophy with CA’s own Oakland Raiders.Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn this incredible man.

Author Clay Travis recognized Madden for how good he was as a broadcaster.Clay added that the Madden video game franchise will live on forever, and future generations will realize how important Madden was to the NFL for what the league is today.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis John Madden is the greatest, and most influential, sports broadcaster of all time. An absolute legend of sports, people will be playing the video game named after him generations to come. RIP. John Madden is the greatest, and most influential, sports broadcaster of all time. An absolute legend of sports, people will be playing the video game named after him generations to come. RIP.

Another tribute came from one of the NHL's sharpest play-by-play commentators, Jim Jackson. Jackson echoed how many fans feel that Madden's presence in the booth made you feel like he was your friend.

Jim Jackson @JimJPhilly To me, John Madden was the @NFL . As a broadcaster, he brought a game to life and made a viewer feel like he was his buddy. And yet he was just being himself. No pretense. There will never be another like him. RIP #Boom To me, John Madden was the @NFL. As a broadcaster, he brought a game to life and made a viewer feel like he was his buddy. And yet he was just being himself. No pretense. There will never be another like him. RIP #Boom

Actor Brian Baumgartner also shared an incredibly touching tribute to one of the greatest of all time.

Brian Baumgartner @BBBaumgartner RIP John Madden. One of the best there ever was. He pioneered sports broadcasting and was a hell of a dude. #Madden RIP John Madden. One of the best there ever was. He pioneered sports broadcasting and was a hell of a dude. #Madden

Comedian Rob Schneider used his tribute to talk about Madden's personality. Madden wanted new fans to feel like they knew what was happening, and he loved doing it.

Rob Schneider @RobSchneider

John Madden, a true genius of football never treated us as anything but equals. Wokal Distance @wokal_distance In honor of John Madden's passing, here's video of him using the telestrator to explain that @TroyAikman can't grow a beard. In honor of John Madden's passing, here's video of him using the telestrator to explain that @TroyAikman can't grow a beard. https://t.co/Z2GF2L92VQ He made the banal impossibly interesting and joyful. The audience simply had no better friend’ to share with us the intricacies of the game he so loved.John Madden, a true genius of football never treated us as anything but equals. twitter.com/wokal_distance… He made the banal impossibly interesting and joyful. The audience simply had no better friend’ to share with us the intricacies of the game he so loved.John Madden, a true genius of football never treated us as anything but equals. twitter.com/wokal_distance…

Rapper MC Hammer was born in Oakland and is a native who was heartbroken by the news of Madden's death.

MC HAMMER @MCHammer I can’t begin to tell you what Coach John Madden meant to Oakland and The Eastbay.

We loved and adored him.

He was a cornerstone of hope and pride for the blue collar man.

Tailgates and barbecue !!!

Always approachable.

He was Family.

Oakland Eastbay we’re All Madden.💫

R.I.P. 🕊 I can’t begin to tell you what Coach John Madden meant to Oakland and The Eastbay.We loved and adored him.He was a cornerstone of hope and pride for the blue collar man.Tailgates and barbecue !!!Always approachable.He was Family.Oakland Eastbay we’re All Madden.💫R.I.P. 🕊 https://t.co/kRjNkmQuwO

NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett filmed an Outback Steakhouse commercial with Madden back in the day. Jarrett noted how much fun he had with Madden as his personality shone off the gridiron.

Dale Jarrett @DaleJarrett John Madden was a true legend in the NFL and the entire sports world. I had a lot of fun filming this commercial with him years ago for Outback Steakhouse. He will be missed John Madden was a true legend in the NFL and the entire sports world. I had a lot of fun filming this commercial with him years ago for Outback Steakhouse. He will be missed https://t.co/9HwDUbhi5x

Finally, author Jason Romano included a video clip in his tribute. The video was of Madden's final game as a commentator, which happened to be Tom Brady's first Super Bowl.

Jason Romano @JasonRomano The last game Pat Summerall and John Madden called together was Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002. @TomBrady ’s first Super Bowl 20 years ago. The last game Pat Summerall and John Madden called together was Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002. @TomBrady’s first Super Bowl 20 years ago. https://t.co/iilyq2xdyB

Also Read Article Continues below

Our thoughts and sympathies at Sportskeeda go out to the Madden family. They're extended to anyone grieving over the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime coach, broadcaster, and person.

Edited by Piyush Bisht