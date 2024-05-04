UFL 2024 Week 6 Schedule: Dates, Time & Complete List of Games

The inaugural UFL season has been sensational, with the spring football league being quite the spectacle. The diverse rule book has been a nice touch, and most teams are playing competitive football.

Ahead of Week 6 of the United Football League season, we examine the games, how to catch the matchups and the standings heading into the pivotal week.

2024 UFL Week 6 Games

Here's a look at the games in Week 6 of the inaugural UFL season:

Saturday

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, noon ET (ABC)

The Birmingham Stallions go into the game against the Memphis Showboats as the only unbeaten team in the UFL. The franchise is 5-0 and atop the USFL Conference with a point differential of +64.

The Memphis Showboats, meanwhile, have their work cut out in this conference game. They're the team with the worst record in the USFL Conference and enter the game with a 1-4 record and a -46 point differential.

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Houston Roughnecks make the trip to face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Roughnecks have the joint worst record in the USFL Conference and have their work cut out in Week 6.

The Battlehawks, meanwhile, see this game as winnable as they try to consolidate first place in the XFL Conference. They enter the game with a 4-1 record and a +56 point differential.

Sunday

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Arlington Renegades open the Sunday matchups with a trip to face off against the Michigan Panthers. The Renegades have a 0-5 record and are the only team yet to record a victory in United Football League 2024.

As for the Michigan Panthers, they will look to improve their 3-2 record and pile on the misery on the Renegades. Anything less than a win would be a disappointment for Panthers fans.

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

The San Antonio Brahmas face off against the D.C. Defenders in the last game of Week 6. It's an XFL Conference matchup between the second and third-best-placed teams.

Where to watch UFL Week 6 games?

You can watch the Week 6 games on ABC and FOX. However, if you're a fan of streaming, you can catch the action on FuboTV and DAZN.

UFL teams standings entering Week 6 (table format)

Here's a look at the standings heading into Week 6:

USFL Conference



Team



Record



Point diff.



Birmingham Stallions



5-0



+64



Michigan Panthers



3-2



+16



Houston Roughnecks



1-4



-40



Memphis Showboats



1-4



-46



XFL Conference



Team



Record



Point diff.



St. Louis Battlehawks



4-1



+56



San Antonio Brahmas



4-1



+29



D.C. Defenders



2-3



-44



Arlington Renegades



0-5



-35

