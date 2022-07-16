Fact Check: Was Tom Brady a Donald Trump supporter? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has addressed the media regarding his alleged friendship with former US President Donald Trump. The 44-year-old NFL star revealed that he hasn't spoken to Trump "in a lot of years."

But how many years does a lot of years mean? More importantly, was Tom Brady a Donald Trump supporter?

To answer the latter, yes. The former New England Patriots QB was, in fact, a supporter of Donald Trump a few years back, apparently, until 2017 - the year Trump was sworn in as the President of the country.

During this week's interview with Variety, the QB reiterated that he has known Trump since 2002. Trump invited the recently crowned Super Bowl winner - with the New England Patriots - to judge a Miss USA competition. He told the publication:

"In 2002, after I won my first Super Bowl, he asked me to go judge a Miss USA competition, which I thought was the coolest thing in the world because I was 24 years old and had a chance to do something like that."

The Buccaneers star even revealed that Trump would frequently appear during the Patriots' games and cheer for the team.

Friendship aside, as mentioned above, the three-time MVP was also a supporter of Donald Trump, politically. In 2015, a red 'Make America Great Again' hat was spotted in his locker room at the Gillete Stadium.

anyone_want_chips @anyonewantchips Quick reminder: Tom Brady had a maga hat in his locker. So there’s that. Quick reminder: Tom Brady had a maga hat in his locker. So there’s that. https://t.co/V2j0rLjK8y

When reporters asked if Trump had what it takes to be the POTUS, the quarterback had said:

"I hope so. That would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn. I’m sure of that.”

Later that year, during a radio interview with Boston's WEEI, he admitted that Trump was a "friend" and that he always "supports all of his friends." He was quoted as saying:

"Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He’s a good friend of mine. He’s always been so supportive of me."

During a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump praised Brady for his legendary NFL career, calling him a "great guy" and a "great friend." The 76-year-old went on to reveal that the quarterback had voted for him in the election.

Despite being vocal about his support for Trump, Brady himself never revealed who he voted for in the 2016 election. Trump, of course, won the election ahead of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and served as the POTUS from 2017 to 2021.

Tom Brady distanced himself from Trump because of difference in political views

The first time reports of certain cracks appearing in the relationship between the duo was in 2017. Tom Brady repeatedly evaded questions about Trump's controversial policies - one of them being the introduction of strict immigration laws in the country.

In April of that year, Tom Brady skipped a visit to the White House as part of the traditional meeting with the President as Super Bowl champs. Brady was expected to make the trip, but announced at the last minute that he'd be missing it due to "personal family matters."

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Patriots 2017 visit to White House went on as scheduled despite a smaller crowd of only 34 players. Tom Brady didn’t make it, citing family commitments. Patriots 2017 visit to White House went on as scheduled despite a smaller crowd of only 34 players. Tom Brady didn’t make it, citing family commitments. https://t.co/wP9gGTN3nO

Brady first spoke against Trump later that year when he broke his silence regarding the protests against racial injustice in the NFL, started by free agent QB Colin Kaepernick. Trump advocated that players that knelt during the national anthem should be fired from the league.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion criticized the then-POTUS, stating:

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates.”

Tom Brady added:

“I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right'. I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me.”

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss "I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just devisive." -- Tom Brady, on @KirkAndCallahan , on President Trump's remarks. "I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just devisive." -- Tom Brady, on @KirkAndCallahan, on President Trump's remarks.

In 2020, Brady opened up on how his friendship with Trump "grew uncomfortable" leading up to the 2016 election. He told Howard Stern:

"You can't undo things, not that I would undo a friendship, but political support is a lot different than the support of a friend."

Weston Blasi @westonblasi Tom Brady interview with Howard Stern highlights:



-Brady refused to say he’s better than Joe Montana: “I cant say that. I would never say that."



On his relationship with Trump: “Yeah, he wanted me to speak at the convention, too, and I wasn’t going to do anything political... Tom Brady interview with Howard Stern highlights:-Brady refused to say he’s better than Joe Montana: “I cant say that. I would never say that."On his relationship with Trump: “Yeah, he wanted me to speak at the convention, too, and I wasn’t going to do anything political... https://t.co/wtcyUDZhhS

Donald Trump's presidential run ended in 2021 after he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The NFL legend took a fun jibe at his 'former friend' Trump during last year's visit to the White House with the Buccaneers.

During the customary speech, the 44-year-old took a subtle shot at Trump's unproven claim that voter fraud helped Biden win the election.

In a nutshell, Tom Brady went from being close friends with Donald Trump to not speaking to him for years. The quarterback's recent comments was a clear indication that he has distanced himself from the former President, who has become a very controversial figure over the last few years.

