“One of NFL history's finest wideouts. RIP” - Washington fans and players mourn the loss of HOFer Charley Taylor

The Washington Commanders and NFL families are collectively mourning the death of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor. Taylor passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. Taylor played between 1964 and 1977 and left an impact on the game that will be felt for generations to come.

Tributes began to flood in through social media almost immediately after Taylor's death was reported. These tributes highlight the dynamic athlete and role model he was.

Kevin Gallagher's tribute showcased why Taylor will remain one of the toughest wide receivers in NFL history. The 210-pounder was tough to tackle, which helped him earn a career average of 14 yards per reception.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163



A physical pass receiver, devastating after the catch. Charley Taylor, one of NFL history's finest wideouts. RIP

Sometimes, stats don't do a player justice. In Charles Taylor's case, his accolades highlight how consistent a threat he was. By being a member of the All-Decade 1960's team, eight Pro Bowls, and retiring as the all-time receptions leader, Taylor was as easy a shoo-in Hall of Famer as you could have.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163 RIP Charley Taylor

WR-HB, Washington 1964-77



• PFHOF (1984)

• All-Decade 1960s

• 1972 NFC Champion

• 1964 NFL OROY as a halfback

• 8 Pro Bowls

• 1x First-Team All-Pro

• Retired as NFL career receptions leader

• Led NFL in receptions twice

RIP Charley Taylor
WR-HB, Washington 1964-77
• PFHOF (1984)
• All-Decade 1960s
• 1972 NFC Champion
• 1964 NFL OROY as a halfback
• 8 Pro Bowls
• 1x First-Team All-Pro
• Retired as NFL career receptions leader
• Led NFL in receptions twice
• NFL100 All-Time Team Finalist

Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to pay tribute to Taylor. It's fun to imagine the ceiling of Griffin's 9-6 rookie team had he been able to play with Taylor.

Andy Pollin's tribute included a fun fact about how Charley Taylor inspired others. NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott grew up a Washington fan and idolized Taylor. That's why Lott wore No. 42 throughout his 14-year career.

Andy Pollin @andypollin1 When Ronnie Lott was growing up, his father was stationed at Andrews AF base. He became a Washington football fan and loved Charley Taylor. It’s why he wore 42. When Ronnie Lott was growing up, his father was stationed at Andrews AF base. He became a Washington football fan and loved Charley Taylor. It’s why he wore 42.

Commanders president, Jason Wright, tweeted that he has a picture of Taylor in his office to remind himself of the standards of excellence Charley Taylor pursued.

Jason Wright @whoisjwright Washington Commanders @Commanders We lost a legend



I keep a photo of Charley Taylor at RFK in my office to remind me that a player, especially in this franchise, can transcend the field and become an icon in the community. His achievements on the field and his character off it set a standard of excellence for us to pursue. RIP.

Another tribute came from a Washington fan, Al Galdi. Galdi posted a video highlighting Taylor looking like George Kittle, breaking five tackles in one play. Galdi points out that to this day, Charley Taylor remains the Commanders' all-time leader in touchdowns. He had 79 as a wide receiver and 11 as a running back.

Al Galdi @AlGaldi RIP Charley Taylor. Was a member of each of the five #Redskins teams that made a Super Bowl as either a player or a coach. Is the franchise’s all-time leader in regular-season touchdowns at 90. A true legend. RIP Charley Taylor. Was a member of each of the five #Redskins teams that made a Super Bowl as either a player or a coach. Is the franchise’s all-time leader in regular-season touchdowns at 90. A true legend. https://t.co/1gQ5ekdyis

Radio host Derrick Pearson's tribute was sweet, short and to the point. He said whenever Taylor wasn't on the field, everyone else was playing catch up in an attempt to do even half of what he could do.

Derrick Pearson @derrickpearson



Charles Robert Taylor.



Charles Robert Taylor.
When Charley Taylor left the game, every other receiver was playing catch up.

A tribute from VintageSports' Twitter account included a video of Charley Taylor beating the Dallas Cowboys on an 80-yard touchdown from quarterback Sonny Jurgensen.

VintageSports @VintageSportss One of the greatest Wide Receivers of his era passed away today at the age of 80....Charley Taylor who along with Sonny Jurgensen pulling the trigger terrorized NFL defenses in the late 60's-early 70's...here is Sonny & Charley lighting up the Cowboys in 1969



One of the greatest Wide Receivers of his era passed away today at the age of 80....Charley Taylor who along with Sonny Jurgensen pulling the trigger terrorized NFL defenses in the late 60's-early 70's...here is Sonny & Charley lighting up the Cowboys in 1969
RIP Charley Taylor

Olafimihan Oshin's tribute says the Jurgensen and Taylor-led offenses were underappreciated. Given the era of football they played in, it's hard to argue Oshin's point.

Olafimihan Oshin @olafimihanoshin



The mid-late 60s Redskins offense with Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell, Jerry Smith, and Charley Taylor were so prolific and under appreciated.
Rest in Power Charley Taylor.

OvertheTop844's tribute expressed their condolences to Washington fans as well as Taylor's family. For those who got to watch him play, they likely agreed that it was a blessing to watch him play.

Was at work, and sadly saw this afterwards. One of greatest #NFL WR #CharleyTaylor has died.When he retired he led the NFL in yardage 9,110 even rushed for 1,488 yds. To All Redskins Fans Taylor's Family especially our condolences it was a blessing to watch him #HTTR

Charley Taylor is gone but not forgotten

Charley Taylor may not have the same kind of stats as Randy Moss or Jerry Rice. But that doesn't take away from the fear he struck with his supernatural toughness in opposing defenses back in the day.

Before the likes of Deebo Samuel played the role of a hybrid running back and wide receiver, Taylor was doing it at a high level almost 60 years ago.

After his first three seasons in the league, Taylor rushed just 11 more times throughout his career. But in his first three seasons, Taylor ran for 1,419 yards and 11 touchdowns while being the team's go-to wide receiver.

Taylor never won a Super Bowl with the then Washington Redskins. But his 9,110 receiving yards were the most in NFL history when he retired in 1977 at 36 years of age.

Our sympathies and condolences at Sportskeeda go out to Taylor's family during these saddening times.

