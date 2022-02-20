“One of NFL history's finest wideouts. RIP” - Washington fans and players mourn the loss of HOFer Charley Taylor

The Washington Commanders and NFL families are collectively mourning the death of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor. Taylor passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. Taylor played between 1964 and 1977 and left an impact on the game that will be felt for generations to come.
Tributes began to flood in through social media almost immediately after Taylor's death was reported. These tributes highlight the dynamic athlete and role model he was.
Kevin Gallagher's tribute showcased why Taylor will remain one of the toughest wide receivers in NFL history. The 210-pounder was tough to tackle, which helped him earn a career average of 14 yards per reception.
Sometimes, stats don't do a player justice. In Charles Taylor's case, his accolades highlight how consistent a threat he was. By being a member of the All-Decade 1960's team, eight Pro Bowls, and retiring as the all-time receptions leader, Taylor was as easy a shoo-in Hall of Famer as you could have.
Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to pay tribute to Taylor. It's fun to imagine the ceiling of Griffin's 9-6 rookie team had he been able to play with Taylor.
Andy Pollin's tribute included a fun fact about how Charley Taylor inspired others. NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott grew up a Washington fan and idolized Taylor. That's why Lott wore No. 42 throughout his 14-year career.
Commanders president, Jason Wright, tweeted that he has a picture of Taylor in his office to remind himself of the standards of excellence Charley Taylor pursued.
Another tribute came from a Washington fan, Al Galdi. Galdi posted a video highlighting Taylor looking like George Kittle, breaking five tackles in one play. Galdi points out that to this day, Charley Taylor remains the Commanders' all-time leader in touchdowns. He had 79 as a wide receiver and 11 as a running back.
Radio host Derrick Pearson's tribute was sweet, short and to the point. He said whenever Taylor wasn't on the field, everyone else was playing catch up in an attempt to do even half of what he could do.
A tribute from VintageSports' Twitter account included a video of Charley Taylor beating the Dallas Cowboys on an 80-yard touchdown from quarterback Sonny Jurgensen.
Olafimihan Oshin's tribute says the Jurgensen and Taylor-led offenses were underappreciated. Given the era of football they played in, it's hard to argue Oshin's point.
OvertheTop844's tribute expressed their condolences to Washington fans as well as Taylor's family. For those who got to watch him play, they likely agreed that it was a blessing to watch him play.
Charley Taylor is gone but not forgotten
Charley Taylor may not have the same kind of stats as Randy Moss or Jerry Rice. But that doesn't take away from the fear he struck with his supernatural toughness in opposing defenses back in the day.
Before the likes of Deebo Samuel played the role of a hybrid running back and wide receiver, Taylor was doing it at a high level almost 60 years ago.
After his first three seasons in the league, Taylor rushed just 11 more times throughout his career. But in his first three seasons, Taylor ran for 1,419 yards and 11 touchdowns while being the team's go-to wide receiver.
Taylor never won a Super Bowl with the then Washington Redskins. But his 9,110 receiving yards were the most in NFL history when he retired in 1977 at 36 years of age.
Our sympathies and condolences at Sportskeeda go out to Taylor's family during these saddening times.