Washington Football Team season preview: Will Curtis Samuel play in Week 1 against the Chargers?

Curtis Samuel's career with the Washington Football Team has gotten off to a rocky start. After four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the 25 year old wide receiver signed a three-year deal with Washington this offseason.

He reported to training camp with a groin injury that was suffered during Washington's mini camp this spring, and just days after reporting was placed on the COVID-19 list. After his stint on the COVID list, he was then placed back on the PUP list because he had the groin injury that was preventing him from practicing.

It wasn't until August 15 that Washington placed Samuel on the active roster. Now it seems that his status for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in question.

What is Curtis Samuel's status for Week 1 of the NFL season?

Curtis Samuel was a full participant in practice this past Monday for the first time this preseason. Washington was hopeful that they would be getting their number two wide receiver back in time for the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, on Wednesday, all of those plans were up in the air. Samuel was apparently running a route and immediately afterwards, took off his helmet and was in pain. He called Washington's training staff over for assistance and then limped off the field, leaving practice early. It seems that the groin injury that he has been trying to recover from has once again been aggravated.

This is the last route Curtis Samuel ran on the field before walking off to the side and working with trainers, you can tell he knew … didn’t look great #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/TjUsIAEWk5 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 8, 2021

Leaving practice early with an injury just four days before the game makes it seem unlikely that Samuel will be able to start Week 1. Washington listed Samuel as a non-participant for the remainder of Wednesday's practice. Earlier in the week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he expected Samuel to snap against the Chargers in Week 1, in some capacity.

The Washington Football Team signed Samuel in hopes of him being a powerful wide receiver duo alongside Terry McLaurin. This groin injury is still an issue, but it is unclear when Samuel will be ready for gameday action, after all the time he has missed so far in 2021.

Now the question remains as to who will step up in Samuel's absence. Wide receiver options include: Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, DeAndre Carter or Cam Sims.

After running a couple of routes, Curtis Samuel is on the far sideline with his helmet off. You can see him here. Now he’s being stretched out by head trainer Ryan Vermillion pic.twitter.com/2uHQjS0a1W — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2021

Curtis Samuel had career-high stats in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers. He racked up 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 200 yards and two touchdowns.

