WATCH: Cowboys fan hilariously enters Walmart on horseback wearing a Dak Prescott jersey following team's surprise win against Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The 29-year-old quarterback fractured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous Sunday. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started the game and shocked many by holding his own against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the Bengals fought their way back, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher successfully kicked a 50 yard field goal as time expired. Cowboys fans were ecstatic as their team picked up their first win of the season. Some, however, chose to celebrate in a completely different fashion.

A fan was seen riding his horse through a Wal-Mart store in Texas. The fan was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey and a cowboy hat along with his horse having its ponytail dyed blue as well as the hair on its head. The video, which was first shared on Dallas' K104FM, shows the man riding his horse down the main aisle. He then proceeded to the store's registers and paid for the blue buckets that he was carrying around.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win



(via Everything's bigger in Texas 🤠A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win(via @K104FM , kelvin_amaya716/IG) Everything's bigger in Texas 🤠🐴A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win 💀(via @K104FM, kelvin_amaya716/IG) https://t.co/80ED2C104h

One can only imagine what Dallas Cowboys fans' celebrations would entail if they are able to have success in the playoffs.

What is the timetable for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb late in the Week One game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Almost immediately after the game, owner Jerry Jones said that Prescott would need to undergo surgery to repair the injury. Which of course meant an extended period of time that he would be out.

Prescott underwent surgery the following day and it was initially reported that the quarterback would miss about six to eight weeks. But in the last few days, it appears that Prescott could be returning to the football field sooner than expected.

On Tuesday morning, team owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and gave his take on his quarterback's injury. Jones said that Prescott could return as early as Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC The latest on Dak Prescott is that he will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury he sustained Sunday night. bit.ly/3QveeWY The latest on Dak Prescott is that he will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury he sustained Sunday night. bit.ly/3QveeWY

"It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind Washington in Week 4. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip. But it’s a big question.”-Jerry Jones

Prescott is expected to have his stitches removed this week. According to Jones, Prescott's return will be determined by whether he has full grip and mobility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far