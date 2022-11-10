WATCH: Dak Prescott does signature pre-game shuffle in hilarious commercial feat. Real Housewives  

Dak Prescott's pregame warmup is one of the go-to roasts for his rivals. However, it seems the quarterback is in on the joke as in a recent DIRECTV commercial, he is seen teaching others how to do the shuffle. It then cuts between various jokes featuring a teamup between the Real Housewives and the quarterback.

The commercial also features outtakes in a locker room and on the field, including a moment when he says "s**t just got real" after a clip of two housewives engaging in a slap fight. Here's the commercial in its full form.

Dak Prescott in 2022

Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has missed most of the 2022 regular season due to an injury that came in Week 1, when he injured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Entering Week 10, the quarterback has played in three games and is 2-1 this year.

In his stead, backup quarterback Cooper Rush helped the team to a 4-2 record. After losing against the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback was replaced by Prescott. In his limited time, he has thrown for 591 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

This will be the second time in three seasons that Dak Prescott has seen his availability significantly impacted by injuries. In 2020, he played just five games before missing the rest of the season due to a grisly ankle injury. However, in 2021, he threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Cowboys fans are hoping the quarterback has put this year's injury behind him and is ready to hit a new gear in his upcoming third start since returning.

The team will face a down-trending Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this week and their head coach, who led Prescott for a number of seasons, hopes his quarterback can outperform No. 12.

Will the Cowboys be able to extend the Packers' losing streak while extending their winning streak?

