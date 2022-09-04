WATCH: NFL star Saquon Barkley caught at the edge of seat admiring miraculous rally by Serena Williams

Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants' star running back, was in attendance to watch Serena Williams in what would be her last match as a professional tennis player. The sport's nearly undisputed greatest of all time, and one of the best athletes ever, is hanging up her boots now that her run at the US Open is over.

As expected, her final match was filled with incredible moments and was a worthy sendoff for the legendary tennis player, even if it was a loss. One of those moments came in an intense rally in which Williams took a point in an impressive fashion.

Everyone was watching intently during the rally, but perhaps none more so than the Giants star, who couldn't keep his eyes off the ball. Cameras picked up the NFL star in the stands and his priceless reaction.

The running back watched anxiously as the ball went back and forth, eventually giving way to excitement and celebration as Williams won the point. The entire stadium erupted, but Barkley was the face of that.

Everyone who was watching in support of Williams, which was probably most of those in attendance, probably had similar reactions to the Giants star.

Is Saquon Barkley going to remain a New York Giant?

Giants insider Pat Leonard revealed during the offseason that there is a strong chance that both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are moved this season.

Barkley, despite not remotely living up to expectations, would undoubtedly get a bigger return than Jones. The latter should probably never have been drafted that high (sixth overall) to begin with.

He also revealed on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast that the team would seriously consider it if they falter again:

"I think it's possible that Saquon, if the team starts falling out early like they have pretty much every year recently, there's no question in my mind that a Barkley trade could happen during the season. Yes, absolutely."

The Giants haven't really competed in a while, so the odds of them starting poorly are pretty high. This, in turn, puts the chances of them cleaning house also fairly high.

Saquon Barkley, despite being at a position that has lost value in recent years, would likely be their most enticing piece, given his talent and prestige.

Either way, they're not likely to extend him, so his days with the Giants are probably numbered.

