WATCH: Peyton Manning surprises Johnny Agar after cerebral palsy-defying triathlon finish

Peyton Manning has brought joy to many fans throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career and did so once again. Manning made an appearance during top national correspondent David Begnaud's interview of Johnny Agar, the brother of social media star Annie Agar on CBS Mornings.

Johnny has done several triathlons with his father Jeff and will have the opportunity to compete at the biggest one next year. The former quarterback informed Johnny that he has been given an official invitation to compete in the well-known IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii:

"You guys are incredible and a true inspiration. On behalf of IRONMAN, it's my honor to share with you that Team Agar has earned an official invite to the 2024 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. Congratulations and good luck! I'll be rooting for you the whole way."

It was fitting that the two-time Super Bowl winner delivered the news as Peyton Manning is Johnny Agar's favorite athlete. Jeff Agar admitted that he's not a fan of the triathlon in Begnaud's last interview with the family last November. Yet, he mentioned he does it for his son:

"I'm not a fan of swimming, biking or running, which is perfect for triathlon. This probably wouldn't be in the top 100 things I'd select to do. ... I'm not doing it because I love it. This is Johnny's dream and I'm giving him the legs and the power to do it."

Johnny was born with cerebral palsy, a muscle disorder that makes it hard to walk and speak. He has engaged in an athletic trek with Jeff pulling and moving Johnny through the elements of the triathlon.

The duo swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in these triathlons. The Ironman World Championship is in December 2024 in New Zealand.

Peyton Manning and his post-NFL Career

Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning

Manning played 18 seasons in the NFL, 14 with the Indianapolis Colts and the final four with the Denver Broncos. The NFL legend has shifted into the world of entertainment since retiring from the league in 2016.

He hosts a show titled "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+ that talks about some of the untold stories in the NFL. During the season, he does the "ManningCast" with his younger brother and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Peyton Manning is behind the camera with his production company Omaha named his famous pre-snap count.

