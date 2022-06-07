Watch: Sean McVay celebrates getting hitched in style with Lombardi-themed wedding cake

Sean McVay has had a busy 2022, to say the least. From winning the Super Bowl to winning a wife, the head coach has accomplished two feats that will follow him for the rest of his life. Meanwhile, throughout the year, unavoidably viral "real or cake" videos have been circulating on social media. Both the head coach and the theme of the videos have been combined to create a brief seven-second clip.

In the clip, McVay is seen at his wedding with a wedding cake in the shape of a Lombardi Trophy. The cake was placed on a plate featuring the Rams' logo. From a distance, it could be mistaken for a real trophy. However, after the head coach bit a chunk off, it became quite clear that the "trophy" was actually a source of sustenance. After a bite, the head coach put his fist in the air in triumph.

Sean McVay's career

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns

In 2017, the head coach snuck onto the scene as a 31-year-old head coach for the newly-moved Los Angeles Rams. Jeff Fisher had been the previous head coach since 2012, but was fired during a season that ended with a 4-12 record in 2016.

With the older Fisher out the door, the team went in the opposite direction, hiring someone with no previous head coaching experience who was nearly half the age of Fisher. The change worked overnight.

The Los Angeles Rams finished 2017 with an 11-5 record, instantly becoming one of the new darlings of the league, according to Pro Football Reference. Jared Goff, who had been struggling under Jeff Fisher with an 0-7 rookie record, flipped the script with McVay.

Twenty-eighteen saw the team have the second-best year of the era, with the team going 13-3 and reaching the Super Bowl before losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. For the next two years, it seemed the team had peaked with Goff as the team struggled to make the playoffs and stay above .500.

However, after going 9-7 and 10-6, the Super Bowl-hungry team felt they needed a change. As such, the team shipped away Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford soon after the 2020 NFL season. Some doubted Stafford's ability to win after a decade of struggle with the Lions, but the Rams proved to be the right ones, as they finally won the Super Bowl five years after getting Sean McVay.

Now, the motto of the team is to "run it back." With McVay and Stafford back and coupled with Aaron Donald returning on a massive new deal, the team has high hopes. Will they be able to repeat as world champions in 2022?

