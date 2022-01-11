Watch: "They're not defined by one game" - Nick Saban defends Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson

Nick Saban is often compared to Bill Belichick, but one could argue that Belichick would never do what Alabama's head coach did during the postgame press conference after losing the National Championship game.

Moments after losing the National Championship, the coach elongated an ending press conference to endorse and defend Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

WATCH: Nick Saban speaks proudly of Bryce Young and Will Anderson

After the media's final question, the players and coach were dismissed. But the head coach had something to say.

Almost like something in a movie, Saban reached out with his arms to hold Young and Anderson in their seats. He asked to say something and here's what he said:

"You know, these two guys that are sitting up here, they're not defined by one game. These guys played great for us all year, they're great competitors, they're great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team and we would not be here without them."

The head coach continued to heap leveled praise on the two for the job they did in 2021.

After speaking, the coach folded his arms, indicating that he was done. Young and Anderson stood and each gave a "thank you" tap on the shoulder before leaving the quiet media room.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson have bright futures ahead of them

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Bryce Young had a bad game in the National Championship, but he put together a season more impressive than his predecessor Mac Jones, arguably with fewer weapons.

Without DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Young threw for 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In Jones' final season, Jones threw for 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Put simply, Young has put himself in the "hype" category for prospects coming out of college. Meanwhile, Will Anderson racked up a whopping 17.5 sacks in 15 games of action, according to Sports Reference.

He also had 31 tackles for loss. Anderson averaged more than three negative plays (for the other team) per game.

Both prospects are NFL-bound if they continue to play in a similar stratesphere for the rest of their college careers.

