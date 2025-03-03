“Welcome to the best football city in America” - When Carson Wentz sent a message after Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in 2020

Jalen Hurts has etched his name in the history books after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl victory. He's also the only quarterback in franchise history to lead Philadelphia to two Super Bowls.

Ad

The Eagles selected Hurts No. 53, in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and Philadelphia fans were ecstatic about his selection. Meanwhile, quarterback Carson Wentz sent a warm welcome message for the rookie on X on April 24, 2020:

“Welcome to the best football city in America brotha!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in 2016, served as the Eagles' QB1 from 2016 to 2020 and led them in their first Super Bowl-winning season in 2017 (although he was sidelined for the victory in January 2018). He was expected to be the starting quarterback for the 2020-21 season, but Hurts’ selection raised questions over Wentz’s future.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said that Hurts was selected as a quarterback but to be used as a Swiss army knife. Although Hurts wasn’t known as an elite passer, his run game was always appreciated.

Ad

“I want to make a point here first and foremost that Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback, and he was drafted as a quarterback and he’s a quarterback first, but he has a unique skill set that he’s a great runner," Pederson said. "Obviously, he throws well on the run.”

Hurts’ selection soon led to the release of Wentz. The Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional first-round pick in 2022.

Ad

Jalen Hurts achieves massive success as predicted by Skip Bayless

The Eagles experienced immediate success after drafting Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Colts released Carson Wentz after failing to qualify for the playoffs in 2021. Since then, Hurts has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls in just five seasons. However, Hurts’ massive success was predicted by NFL analyst, Skip Bayless.

In an appearance on "The Facility" in April 2020, the NFL analyst predicted a bright future for Hurts:

Ad

“Jalen Hurts is good enough to be a starting QB in the NFL and carry a team to the playoffs on his leadership intangibles, playmaking and killer will. He will put a team on his back and carry it.”

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Hurts’ Super Bowl LIX success has also led Bayless, a Dallas Cowboys superfan, to change teams as he has now become an Eagles fan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback