Washington vs Packers injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The in-form Green Bay Packers and struggling Washington Football Team will face off at Lambeau Field in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. The Packers are on a five-game winning streak, while the Washington Football Team has lost three of its last four games.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have continued to demonstrate elite chemistry this season. They have been carving up defensive coverage. Adams currently leads the NFL in receiving yards. That is terrible news for the Washington Football Team, who rank last place in the NFL right now in passing yards allowed per game.

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team Injury Report

Green Bay Packers

Player Position Injury Game Status Dennis Kelly OT Back Out Josh Myers C Knee Out Equanimeous St. Brown WR Shoulder TBD Kevin King CB Shoulder Questionable Darnell Savage S Concussion Questionable Preston Smith LB Oblique Questionable

The Green Bay Packers have four players officially ruled out for this game with the Washington Football Team, in addition to the players who were already on the injured reserve list. Of the four players ruled put, three were offensive linemen, including offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and center Josh Myers (knee). Wide receiver Malik Taylor (illness) is on the Covid list.

The Packers also have three defensive players listed as questionable to play in Week 7: Safety Darnell Savage (concussion), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and linebacker Preston Smith (oblique). Despite all the defensive injuries, the Packers' defense is ranked in the top-five this season.

Washington Football Team

Player Position Injury Game Status Sam Cosmi OL Ankle Out Curtis Samuel WR Groin Out Brandon Scherff OG Knee Out Cam Sims WR Hamstring Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Non-injury related (Rest) TBD

Terry McLaurin WR Hamstring TBD Ricky Seals-Jones TE Quads TBD Jonathan Allen DT Knee TBD Dyami Brown WR Knee TBD Antonio Gibson RB Shin Questionable William Jackson CB Knee Questionable Shaka Toney DE Illness Questionable

The Washington Football Team has five players officially ruled out for their game against the Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle). Defensive end Shaka Toney (illness), has also been ruled out.

WFT has two important players listed as questionable to play in Week 7 against the Packers. Cornerback William Jackson III presence could provide much-needed help against the Packers' passing attack. Starting running back Antonio Gibson (shin) is also questionable, but he is expected to be ready to go.

Green Bay Packers vs. WFT Starting Line Ups

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb | TE - Robert Tonyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith (Q), De'Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Eric Stokes, Kevin King (Q), Rasul Butler | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage (Q) | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson (Q) | WR - Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles

DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson (Q), Benjamin St-Juste | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Chris Blewitt | P - Tress Way

