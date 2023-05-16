What would Jets offense look like if Aaron Rodgers had his wish list fulfilled?

Heading into the 2023 offseason, Aaron Rodgers had a lengthy but open-ended wishlist. It was arguably clear he didn't want to return to the Packers, but beyond that, he appeared to want either to retire or land with a new franchise, which later turned out to be the New York Jets.

However, it was reported that he didn't only want to join the team. In addition, he wanted to bring several of his boys with him. According to Dianna Russini, he wanted four players to join him on the east coast. He ended up getting two. Here's a look at the four players he wanted:

Will the New York Jets win a playoff game in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Randall Cobb, WR

Randall Cobb at Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys

Rodgers reportedly wanted Randall Cobb once again. When the quarterback was with the Packers, most fans assumed he was rubbed the wrong way when the team parted ways with Cobb after 2018. After Cobb spent some time out at sea with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, many assume the quarterback pulled some strings to get the receiver back.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A welcome-back gift for Aaron Rodgers: the Texans are trading former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, per Randall Cobb. Cobb has been a longtime favorite of Rodgers.



But this trade’s for Aaron. A welcome-back gift for Aaron Rodgers: the Texans are trading former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, per Randall Cobb. Cobb has been a longtime favorite of Rodgers.But this trade’s for Aaron.

Now, Cobb is once again united with his quarterback with the New York Jets, despite posting a near career-low in receptions in 2022.

#2 - Allen Lazard, WR

Allen Lazard at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Allen Lazard also ended up with the New York Jets. However, he arrived ahead of the Aaron Rodgers trade. It is unclear if the move was made in an effort to entice the quarterback, but considering trade talks were well underway and the quarterback had already said that he intends to play for the New York Jets, it could have simply been a "set the table" move.

Either way, the Jets will see Rodgers throw passes to his wide receiver from 2018. The receiver is coming off the most productive season of his career, catching a career-high number of passes for a career-high number of yards. He will look to improve upon that in the AFC East.

#3 - Marcedes Lewis, TE

Marcedes Lewis at Packers game

Now, we're getting into unfulfilled wishes. Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted a different face at tight end in 2023 with his new team. Marcedes Lewis is a curious choice, as the tight end's best days appear to be behind him. At 39 years old, the tight end is coming off a year that saw him haul in six passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, having him around would likely bring comfort to the quarterback, but he might not be the most productive person in the tight-end room. Still, with starter Tyler Conklin leading the room with just over 500 receiving yards, Lewis could have been a decent backup.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Beckham was a player on many players' wishlists across the league, including Aaron Rodgers. Odell Beckham Jr. ultimately landed with the Baltimore Ravens, but adding him to the Jets offense would have been the cherry on top. Beckham hasn't played since the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, but many believe he could be potent on a team already loaded with talent.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

Jets' WR depth chart with Aaron Rodgers' fulfilled wishlist

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

If Rodgers got his full wish fulfilled, it would have been either Odell Beckham Jr. or breakout star Garrett Wilson on top, followed by Allen Lazard as the third-stringer. Randall Cobb likely would have been fourth. If the Jets decided to stay the course and also get Mecole Hardman, he would have probably battled Lazard and Cobb to replace them.

Either way, Rodgers' offense would have been as strong as any in the league in terms of firepower. Budding running back Breece Hall would also give the quarterback a safety valve in short-yardage and late-game clock management situations.

However, as it stands, many pundits are talking about the Jets as one of the premier playoff contenders in the AFC East. With the schedule now out, will Aaron Rodgers live up to the sky-high expectations in a Tom Brady-like manner or will the Jets get a Russell Wilson-like result?

Poll : 0 votes