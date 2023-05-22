What are NFL OTAs? All you need to know about stipulations before mandatory minicamp

NFL OTAs are organized franchise activities. OTAs are a series of informal summer practices that occur for a couple of hours per day over several weeks before training camp gets traction in August.

Essentially, OTAs are a voluntary activity. That makes OTAs different than NFL minicamps, which are mandatory.

What Do NFL Teams Do During OTAs?

OTAs are similar to spring football for college players. It is an explicitly designed time for direct off-season work between the players and coaches.

Teams and their coaches can elect to focus on any fundamental drill or schematic element they feel will be helpful during the allotted period at the NFL OTAs.

According to the updated NFL collective bargaining agreement, OTAs and the ensuing player-coach interactions they create are limited to a handful of days and hours in the offseason.

How much do NFL players get paid for OTAs?

No. Unlike minicamps, NFL players are not paid for attending OTAs. However, most teams have workout bonuses attached to player contracts to encourage attendance. Most franchises that offer incentives require the player to participate in a fixed number of OTAs to receive the workout bonus.

These bonuses help motivate the players to give a good account of themselves at the OTAs. Typical OTAs last ten days spread across the four weeks of phase three of the optional offseason workout program. According to the NFL-NFLPA 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams should have three OTAs days during the first two weeks of phase three and the last four days in week three or four. NFL OTA practices last 6 hours daily, and players may only be kept on the field for up to 2 hours.

Every NFL team's critical dates for the 2023 offseason

Here's a look at the important dates for all 32 NFL franchises, with the first day of OTAs just around the corner:

Arizona Cardinals

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Atlanta Falcons

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Baltimore Ravens

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Buffalo Bills

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Carolina Panthers

First Day: April 10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Chicago Bears

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Cincinnati Bengals

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15

Cleveland Browns

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Dallas Cowboys

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Denver Broncos

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Detroit Lions

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Green Bay Packers

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Houston Texans

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

Indianapolis Colts

First Day: April 10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Jacksonville Jaguars

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

Kansas City Chiefs

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Las Vegas Raiders

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Los Angeles Chargers

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

Los Angeles Rams

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Miami Dolphins

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Minnesota Timberwolves

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

New England Patriots

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

New Orleans Saints

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

New York Giants

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

New York Jets

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Philadelphia Eagles

First Day: April 24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8

Pittsburgh Steelers

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

San Francisco 49ers

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Seattle Seahawks

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Tennessee Titans

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Washington Commanders

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

