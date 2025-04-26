What radio station is 2025 NFL draft on? Full coverage details for Day 3

The 2025 NFL draft is entering Day 3. Most of the household names are off the board, but there is still an array of players that could add immediate value to NFL franchises.
With the final day of the draft set to begin at noon ET on Saturday, let's look at how to listen to the event.
How to listen to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft?
According to the Los Angeles Rams website, live audio coverage of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft will be available via SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).
These channels will follow the final day of this year's draft from Round 4 to Round 7.
Draft order for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft?
Here's a look at the current draft order for Day 3:
Round 4
103. Tennessee Titans
104. Jacksonville Jaguars
105. New York Giants
106. New England Patriots
107. Jacksonville Jaguars
108. Las Vegas Raiders
109. Chicago Bears
110. New York Jets
111. Seattle Seahawks
112. New Orleans Saints
113. San Francisco 49ers
114. Carolina Panthers
115. Arizona Cardinals
116. Miami Dolphins
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Atlanta Falcons
119. Cincinnati Bengals
120. Tennessee Titans
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122. Carolina Panthers
123. Pittsburgh Steelers
124. Green Bay Packers
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Cleveland Browns
127. Los Angeles Rams
128. Washington Commanders
129. Baltimore Ravens
130. Philadelphia Eagles
131. New Orleans Saints
132. Buffalo Bills
133. Kansas City Chiefs
134. Denver Broncos
135. Las Vegas Raiders
136. Baltimore Ravens
137. Seattle Seahawks
138. San Francisco 49ers
Round 5
139. Minnesota Vikings
140. Carolina Panthers
141. Tennessee Titans
142. Minnesota Vikings
143. Miami Dolphins
144. New England Patriots
145. New York Jets
146. New England Patriots
147. San Francisco 49ers
148. Chicago Bears
149. Dallas Cowboys
150. Miami Dolphins
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Cincinnati Bengals
154. New York Giants
155. Miami Dolphins
156. Pittsburgh Steelers
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158. Los Angeles Chargers
159. Green Bay Packers
160. San Francisco 49ers
161. Philadelphia Eagles
162. New York Jets
163. Carolina Panthers
164. Kansas City Chiefs
165. Philadelphia Eagles
166. Cleveland Browns
167. Tennessee Titans
168. Philadelphia Eagles
169. Buffalo Bills
170. Buffalo Bills
171. New England Patriots
172. Seattle Seahawks
173. Buffalo Bills
174. Dallas Cowboys
175. Seattle Seahawks
176. Baltimore Ravens
Round 6
177. Buffalo Bills
178. Tennessee Titans
179. Houston Texans
180. Las Vegas Raiders
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Detroit Lions
183. Baltimore Ravens
184. New Orleans Saints
185. Pittsburgh Steelers
186. New York Jets
187. Houston Texans
188. Tennessee Titans
189. Indianapolis Colts
190. Los Angeles Rams
191. Philadelphia Eagles
192. Cleveland Browns
193. Cincinnati Bengals
194. Jacksonville Jaguars
195. Los Angeles Rams
196. Detroit Lions
197. Denver Broncos
198. Green Bay Packers
199. Los Angeles Chargers
200. Jacksonville Jaguars
201. Los Angeles Rams
202. Los Angeles Rams
203. Baltimore Ravens
204. Dallas Cowboys
205. Washington Commanders
206. Buffalo Bills
207. New York Jets
208. Carolina Panthers
209. Los Angeles Chargers
210. Baltimore Ravens
211. Dallas Cowboys
212. Baltimore Ravens
213. Las Vegas Raiders
214. Los Angeles Chargers
215. Las Vegas Raiders
216. Houston Texans
Round 7
217. Dallas Cowboys
218. Atlanta Falcons
219. New York Giants
220. New England Patriots
221. Jacksonville Jaguars
222. Las Vegas Raiders
223. Seattle Seahawks
224. Miami Dolphins
225. Arizona Cardinals
226. Kansas City Chiefs
227. San Francisco 49ers
228. Detroit Lions
229. Pittsburgh Steelers
230. Detroit Lions
231. Miami Dolphins
232. Indianapolis Colts
233. Chicago Bears
234. Seattle Seahawks
235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Green Bay Packers
238. New England Patriots
239. Dallas Cowboys
240. Buffalo Bills
241. Houston Texans
242. Los Angeles Rams
243. Baltimore Ravens
244. Detroit Lions
245. Washington Commanders
246. New York Giants
247. Dallas Cowboys
248. New Orleans Saints
249. San Francisco 49ers
250. Green Bay Packers
251. Kansas City Chiefs
252. San Francisco 49ers
253. Miami Dolphins
254. New Orleans Saints
255. Houston Texans
256. Los Angeles Chargers
257. Kansas City Chiefs
