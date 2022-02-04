What time is the Pro Bowl 2022 Skills Showdown?

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place this upcoming Sunday afternoon, just a week before the Super Bowl. One of the more exciting events of the weekend, the Skills Competition will take place tonight.

The events in the challenge will showcase some of the best and brightest talents in the NFL.

While all of the athletes are competitive, it's also a chance for them to have some fun and play alongside some of their competitors. The game and skills competition didn't take place in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and a virtual game was held in its place.

Now it's back and being held in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals players will not participate in the events this weekend as they prepare to face off in the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge details

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:00PM EST

Where: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada

Channels: ESPN and live stream on the ESPN app

NFL @NFL

Bench-pressing 225 pounds.

FORTY-THREE TIMES! (via



: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — Thurs. Feb. 3, 7pm ET on ESPN This is 11x Pro Bowler @larryallen73 Bench-pressing 225 pounds.FORTY-THREE TIMES!(via @nflthrowback : Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — Thurs. Feb. 3, 7pm ET on ESPN This is 11x Pro Bowler @larryallen73.Bench-pressing 225 pounds. FORTY-THREE TIMES! 😱 (via @nflthrowback)📺: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — Thurs. Feb. 3, 7pm ET on ESPN https://t.co/drYFv4qbQb

The skills portion of the weekend's event is held at the minor league facility, Las Vegas Ballpark, an outdoor venue, giving the athletes more room to play as compared to indoors at Allegiant Stadium where the game will be played on Sunday afternoon.

2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge events

NFL Pro Bowl - 2020

NFL players taking part in the skills challenge will participate in five events. The most popular being the "best catch" competition, which will feature Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Other competitions include precision passing, thread the needle and fastest man events. The skills competition then concludes with the epic dodgeball game that has been the highlight of the event the last few years when the competition was held at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Greg Auman @gregauman Good morning from the first Pro Bowl practices in Las Vegas. Teams are working out today at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the minor-league @AviatorsLV Good morning from the first Pro Bowl practices in Las Vegas. Teams are working out today at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the minor-league @AviatorsLV. https://t.co/9siJldgYw2

Pro Bowl Skills Competition rosters

AFC

QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Also Read Article Continues below

CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Edited by LeRon Haire