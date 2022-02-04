What time is the Pro Bowl 2022 Skills Showdown?

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place this upcoming Sunday afternoon, just a week before the Super Bowl. One of the more exciting events of the weekend, the Skills Competition will take place tonight.
The events in the challenge will showcase some of the best and brightest talents in the NFL.
While all of the athletes are competitive, it's also a chance for them to have some fun and play alongside some of their competitors. The game and skills competition didn't take place in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and a virtual game was held in its place.
Now it's back and being held in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals players will not participate in the events this weekend as they prepare to face off in the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.
2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge details
When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:00PM EST
Where: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
Channels: ESPN and live stream on the ESPN app
The skills portion of the weekend's event is held at the minor league facility, Las Vegas Ballpark, an outdoor venue, giving the athletes more room to play as compared to indoors at Allegiant Stadium where the game will be played on Sunday afternoon.
2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge events
NFL players taking part in the skills challenge will participate in five events. The most popular being the "best catch" competition, which will feature Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Other competitions include precision passing, thread the needle and fastest man events. The skills competition then concludes with the epic dodgeball game that has been the highlight of the event the last few years when the competition was held at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Pro Bowl Skills Competition rosters
AFC
QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots
RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Also ReadArticle Continues below
CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles