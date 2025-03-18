“What a way to go out!” - NFL fans celebrate Brandon Graham’s career as Eagles star announces retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles made history by beating the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl LIX. One of the players who majorly contributed to their achievement was defensive end Brandon Graham.

On Tuesday, Graham announced that he would be retiring after playing for 15 seasons, finishing his career with 82 total sacks, 24 forced fumbles and two Super Bowl rings. Graham was selected as the No. 13 overall pick out of Michigan and played with the Eagles throughout his NFL career, cementing his place as an icon.

During the announcement, Graham shared that he couldn't be more happy with how his career turned out with the Eagles, expressing his gratitude for the love and support he received from the franchise.

Reacting to the retirement news, many fans sent their wishes to the Eagles star.

"Legend! What a way to go out!," one fan posted.

"An absolute legend in Philly! From the strip-sack in Super Bowl LII to 15 seasons of dominance, Brandon Graham’s legacy is cemented. But be honest—Hall of Famer or just an Eagles great?," another fan wrote.

"Awesome career, what are legend this guy did over the years, enjoy the retirement and Super Bowl rings, champ," a fan tweeted.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Great player and even better human being. Philly will miss him, but as a Skins fan I'll enjoy not having to face him 2 or 3 times a year going forward. Much respect," one fan said.

"Congratulations, Brandon! Your incredible career and contributions to the Eagles will never be forgotten. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement," another fan commented.

"Whatever Brandon does I hope he doesn’t replicate what Jason Kelce does every friggin commercial every news channel. It’s ridiculous.! Congratulations Brandon, enjoy life," a fan wrote.

A look at Brandon Graham's torn triceps injury during the 2024 NFL season

Brandon Graham faced a torn tricep injury at 36 during the 37-20 win against the LA Rams on Nov. 24.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end thought his NFL journey was over and even gave an emotional interview at the time, sharing how he gave the team all he got throughout his career.

During the time of the injury, subject experts predicted Graham's injury to take up to four months for recovery. However, the NFL star was back on the field after just two and a half months to help his team win the Super Bowl, during which he re-torn his tricep.

