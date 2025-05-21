"What a weirdo" - NFL world reacts as fans pull out RG III's "milk" tweets after Ryan Clark exposes ex-Heisman Trophy winner

Robert Griffin III, also known as RG III, and Ryan Clark are former NFL players who are thriving in broadcasting following their retirements. Griffin mostly works independently while Clark works for ESPN.

The duo is involved in a feud following comments made by Griffin after a tense interaction between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in a WNBA game on Saturday. Fans have since taken sides in the feud, with each having its supporters and detractors.

However, the NFL world reacted in surprise after some of the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner's "milk" posts resurfaced.

"He's definitely into that Shannon Sharpe race play mess. What a weirdo 🤢🤢🤢," one said.

"😂😂😂 RGIII crazy loves that Milk," another wrote.

"He fetishizes white women. Ew 🫤," one tweeted.

However, some took to the former Heisman Trophy winner's defense.

"He’s just like us fr 🤧," a fan said.

"All those tweets are hella egregious 😭," a fan said.

The duo has been the talk of the NFL world since the incident, and their beef isn't showing signs of letting up.

What happened between RG III and Ryan Clark?

After Saturday's game between Angel Reese's Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, Robert Grifiin III reacted to the hard foul Clark committed on Reese. He also shared his take on their rivalry.

"It is so obvious Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she does not dislike Caitlin Clark? I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate," Griffin tweeted.

Ryan Clark caught wind of Griffin's comments and issued a response on "The Pivot Podcast."

"Caitlin Clark is the most important player in the WNBA," Clark said on Tuesday. "And a ton of her fandom has come along with some racial bias or some racial pieces on why people love her so much.

"And now, if you’re RGIII (Griffin), when is the last time within your household you have had a conversation about what she is dealing with? You have not been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you have been married to white women."

Clark's comments sent shockwaves around social media, with many criticizing him for bringing Griffin's wife into the conversation. However, some believed he was right to put the former Washington Huskies quarterback in his place.

They have since traded barbs on X, with each sticking to their initial points. It's unclear if or when the former NFL players will settle their beef.

