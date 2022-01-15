When was the last time an NFL MVP won the Super Bowl?

Winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award is a coveted honor that only the best of the best athletes have earned. Each year, the league's best player is crowned the NFL MVP. Winning the award once is a big accomplishment, and a few have actually won the award more than once. To be exact, since 1957, only 49 different players have been named the National Footbal League's MVP.

What's even more difficult is winning a Super Bowl, as well as the MVP award in the same season. While it seems that the MVP would have better odds at a Lombardi Trophy, that's actually not the case. It's a feat that only a very few professional football players have been able to accomplish in the history of the league. In fact, there have been ten different occasions where the MVP lost in the Super Bowl.

Kurt Warner is the last NFL player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season

When thinking back to the last NFL player who won both the MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, one would have to go back to 1999. Then-St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner was the last player to win both honors in National Football League history.

Warner is one of just ten players to ever win the Super Bowl in the same season that they were named the MVP.

The other nine players to win the MVP and Super Bowl in the same season:

Bart Starr (Green Bay Packers 1966)

Terry Bradshaw (Pittsburgh Steelers 1978)

Mark Moseley (1982 Washington)

Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants 1986)

Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers 1989)

Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys 1993)

Steve Young (San Francisco 49ers 1994)

Brett Favre (Green Bay Packers 1996)

Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos 1998)

Jacob Marrocco @jacob_marrocco Kind of surprised no one mentions the MVP Curse more often. No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner. No 21st century MVPs have pulled it off. (Yes I’m aware Warner won the SB in the year 2000, but the award is for ‘99) Kind of surprised no one mentions the MVP Curse more often. No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner. No 21st century MVPs have pulled it off. (Yes I’m aware Warner won the SB in the year 2000, but the award is for ‘99)

Winning the MVP award in 1999 was the first of two MVP awards that Kurt Warner would win in his professional football career. He won a second MVP in 2001. Warner, who was seen as a true underdog, led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

His story, being as inspirational as it is, was recently made into a motion picture called American Underdog.

STRIKE + REEL @StrikeReel



#truestory #AmericanUnderdog #NFL American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.#truestory #AmericanUnderdog #NFL https://t.co/DU9yvnkpPU

Last year's MVP was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who lost in the NFC Championship game to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With both Rodgers and Brady seen as front runners for the MVP honors this season, there could be a chance at an MVP heading to the Super Bowl and possibly winning it for the first time in over 20 years.

