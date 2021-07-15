It's mid-July, and that means NFL training camp is just a few weeks away. Beyond that is the slate of preseason games that fans and NFL players alike have been anxiously awaiting since COVID-19 prohibited preseason games in 2020.

This gives players who may be on the roster bubble on their prospective teams a chance to prove themselves in a live game. It also gives fans a chance to see their teams in action before the start of the season.

When is NFL preseason Week 1?

The NFL preseason will begin during Hall of Fame weekend as two of the most legendary teams in NFL history face off. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, who were scheduled to play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game when it was canceled, were given the chance to play again this year in Canton, Ohio, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, August 5 at 8:00 pm ET.

2️⃣ legendary franchises duke it out in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.



Will you be there when the @steelers & @dallascowboys kick off the 2021 @NFL season?



Secure your spot ➡️ https://t.co/6ODnBi1lXI#HOFExperiences | #PFHOF21 | @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/XZFBc5qJEv — Hall of Fame Experiences (@HOFExperiences) March 3, 2021

The official Week 1 of the NFL preseason will begin on Thursday, August 12 with two games scheduled at 7:30pm ET:

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

On Friday, August 13, there will be three more preseason games:

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

A total of ten games are scheduled for Saturday, August 14:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

On Sunday, August 15, the last game of the first week of the preseason will kick off:

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts

While Week 1 preseason matchups don't usually feature starters on offense and defense, it may just showcase some potential breakout stars who have the opportunity to put their talents on show.

Tickets for preseason games have sold out quite quickly, as this will be the first time since 2019 that most fans will be able to see their team take the field live and in person. To check for more tickets, visit the official ticket exchange website, a partnership between the NFL and Ticketmaster.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha