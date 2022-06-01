Where is The Match 2022? Details for the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes golf game

At this point, Tom Brady's appearance on 'The Match' is becoming a mainstay of the NFL offseason. Once limited to a mix of golf stars, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the 2022 edition of 'The Match' features Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. The teams essentially pit the old names against the hot new names on the block in an AFC vs. NFC competition.

Where will the game be played and what has happened in years past? Here's a look at what you need to know heading into The Match.

The Match will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada

The battle site will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The course is located just one block off the strip, somewhat tucked between the new Resorts World resort and the Venetian. The NFL Draft was also located in Las Vegas this year, making 'The Match' the second big NFL offseason event located in the city.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver I get why people would watch the versions of “The Match” that had two actual pro golfers involved.



But watching four football players play golf? That’s like having the chef of a five-star French restaurant cater your meal & asking, “Can you make sushi tonight?" I get why people would watch the versions of “The Match” that had two actual pro golfers involved. But watching four football players play golf? That’s like having the chef of a five-star French restaurant cater your meal & asking, “Can you make sushi tonight?"

The Match: previous match details ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Capital One's The Match VI - No.12s v Allen & Mahomes - Previews

The 2022 edition of 'The Match' is the sixth iteration. The first game was played in November 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Mickelson was the winner on that occasion. It was also played in Las Vegas, at Shadow Creek.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



#TheMatch It’s a good day to watch Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen golf. It’s a good day to watch Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen golf. #TheMatch

In May 2020, 'The Match' returned and brought their first NFL players to the fairways. They played in teams, with Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods on one side and Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on the other. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods won the game at The Medalist in Florida.

In November of the same year, 'The Match' returned, featuring Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley against Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry. The game was played at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley won that particular game.

In July 2021, the next edition took place. The game pit Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. It took place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky Montana. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won the contest.

In November, Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau played the next iteration of 'The Match'. The contest took place at Wynn Golf Club, the same site of this year's game.

'The Match' 2022 will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 PM ET on TNT. It will mark the first time all the contestants are NFL players.

Tune in and see who will win the big game.

