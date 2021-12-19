NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, and time - December 18, 2021 

As the 102nd NFL season winds down the regular season, every team will be playing as there are no more bye weeks. In fact, we will even be seeing two NFL teams play on Saturday. The lone Saturday game in the NFL scheduled for the start of Week 15 is when the New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. This is a matchup between two AFC teams looking to solidify their playoff positioning.

NFL: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

Looking at the Patriots, they currently sit atop the AFC East division with a 9-4 record as they have a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is currently third in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.3 percent. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is on pace to break the rookie record for the highest completion percentage for a rookie in a season. Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott holds the record at 67.8 percent that he set in 2016.

Under long-time head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have the third-best defense in the league and allow the fewest points per game at 15.4. The defense also allows the third-fewest passing yards per game at 195.5 and is second in interceptions with 19.

Cornerback JC Jackson is second in the NFL in interceptions with seven and tied for first in passes defended with 17. Defensive end Matt Judon is tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks with 12.5 and tied for seventh in tackles for loss with 13.

The Colts are second in the AFC South with a 7-6 record, two games behind the Tennessee Titans. Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (18).

Patriots' game plan seems obvious: Stop the run and put the game in Wentz's hands. Two key trends for the Colts this year:*0-3 when Carson Wentz throws an INT.*0-6 when Jonathan Taylor rushes for less than 100 yards.Patriots' game plan seems obvious: Stop the run and put the game in Wentz's hands. Two key trends for the Colts this year:*0-3 when Carson Wentz throws an INT.*0-6 when Jonathan Taylor rushes for less than 100 yards.Patriots' game plan seems obvious: Stop the run and put the game in Wentz's hands.

The Colts have the 11th best offense in the league and third in average starting field position. Quarterback Carson Wentz is seventh in QBR and 10th in passing touchdowns with 22.

Defensively, they are first in percentage of offensive drives ending in a turnover at 18.9 percent and in the top 15 in total defense. Cornerback Kenny Moore has four interceptions, which is top 10 in the NFL with 11 passes defended.

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule - December 18, 2021

Game: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 8 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink

Edited by David Nyland

