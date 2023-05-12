Which team has the easiest NFL schedule in 2023? Ranking top 5 teams that should be smooth sailing

The complete NFL schedule for the 2023 season was released on Thursday. All 32 teams now know the exact date and time they will face off against their opponents for the regular season.
Some teams have a rather easier run of fixtures and can pick up more wins to potentially qualify for the playoffs. Here, we take a look at the five teams with the easiest strength of schedule next season.
The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule of all teams in 2023. The Falcons' opponents for the upcoming campaign finished with a combined record of 119-167-3 last season, with an overall winning percentage of .417.
Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder will have a great platform to showcase his ability. Given his team's schedule, the 23-year-old is expected to get a few wins under his belt next season.
The New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest strength of schedule. Their opponents finished with a 122-164-3 combined record last season with a .427 win percentage.
The Saints managed to sign quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason. The nine-year NFL veteran will have some leeway to acclimatize to his new surroundings and potentially get his team into the playoffs.
The Houston Texans have the third-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Texans' opponents finished with a 123-163-2 record last season with a win a .431 win percentage.
By landing C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, it will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old performs in his first season in the big league despite a relatively easy schedule for his team.
The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Colts' opponents finished with a 124-162-2 record last season with a win a .434 win percentage.
Indianapolis seems to have got what they need to start rebuilding under new head coach Shane Steichen. The team also boosted their offense by picking Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to get back into the playoffs.
The Tennessee Titans have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Titans' opponents finished with a 127-157-4 record last season with a win a .448 win percentage.
The Titans picked quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it remains to be seen whether Tennessee will utilize the 23-year-old ahead of Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback.