Which team has the easiest NFL schedule in 2023? Ranking top 5 teams that should be smooth sailing

By Arnold
Modified May 12, 2023 13:12 GMT
The complete NFL schedule for the 2023 season was released on Thursday. All 32 teams now know the exact date and time they will face off against their opponents for the regular season.

Some teams have a rather easier run of fixtures and can pick up more wins to potentially qualify for the playoffs. Here, we take a look at the five teams with the easiest strength of schedule next season.

Before the full schedule is released...Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/82xmSqdaQY

5 teams with the easiest NFL Schedule in 2023

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
#1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule of all teams in 2023. The Falcons' opponents for the upcoming campaign finished with a combined record of 119-167-3 last season, with an overall winning percentage of .417.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder will have a great platform to showcase his ability. Given his team's schedule, the 23-year-old is expected to get a few wins under his belt next season.

Here's a look at the Falcons' schedule for the 2023 season:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10vs. Panthers1 p.m.Fox
2Sep. 17vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
3Sep. 24@ Lions1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1@ Jaguars (London)9:30 a.m.ESPN+
5Oct. 8vs. Texans1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 15vs. Commanders1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 22@ Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox
8Oct. 29@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 5vs. Vikings1 p.m.Fox
10Nov. 12@ Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19BYE
12Nov. 26vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 3@ Jets1 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 10vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17@ PanthersTBDTBD
16Dec. 24vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox
17Dec. 31@ Bears1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7@ SaintsTBDTBD

#2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest strength of schedule. Their opponents finished with a 122-164-3 combined record last season with a .427 win percentage.

The Saints managed to sign quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason. The nine-year NFL veteran will have some leeway to acclimatize to his new surroundings and potentially get his team into the playoffs.

Here's a look at New Orleans' schedule for the 2023 season:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
2Monday, September 18@ Carolina Panthers7:15 p.m.ESPN
3Sunday, September 24@ Green Bay Packers1 p.m.FOX
4Sunday, October 1Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 8@ New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
6Sunday, October 15@ Houston Texans1 p.m.FOX
7Thursday, October 19Jacksonville Jaguars8:15 p.m.Prime Video
8Sunday, October 29@ Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.FOX
9Sunday, November 5Chicago Bears1 p.m.CBS
10Sunday, November 12@ Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.FOX
11BYE WEEK
12Sunday, November 26@ Atlanta Falcons1 p.m.FOX
13Sunday, December 3Detroit Lions1 p.m.FOX
14Sunday, December 10Carolina Panthers1 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 17New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
16Thursday, December 21@ Los Angeles Rams8:15 p.m.Prime Video
17Sunday, December 31@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX
18TBDAtlanta FalconsTBDTBD

#3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have the third-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Texans' opponents finished with a 123-163-2 record last season with a win a .431 win percentage.

By landing C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, it will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old performs in his first season in the big league despite a relatively easy schedule for his team.

Here's a look at Houston's schedule for the 2023 season:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Ravens1 p.m.CBS
2Sep. 17vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox
3Sep. 24@ Jaguars1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1vs. Steelers1 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 8@ Falcons1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 15vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
7Oct. 22BYE
8Oct. 29@ Panthers1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 5vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12@ Bengals1 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19vs. Cardinals1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3vs. Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10@ Jets1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24vs. Browns1 p.m.CBS
17Dec. 31vs. Titans1 p.m.Fox
18Jan. 6 or 7vs. ColtsTBDTBD

#4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Colts' opponents finished with a 124-162-2 record last season with a win a .434 win percentage.

Indianapolis seems to have got what they need to start rebuilding under new head coach Shane Steichen. The team also boosted their offense by picking Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to get back into the playoffs.

Here's a look at the Colts' schedule for the 2023 season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

TV Channel

1

Sept. 10

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m.

Fox

2

Sept. 17

Houston Texans

1 p.m.

Fox

3

Sept. 24

Baltimore Ravens

1 p.m.

CBS

4

Oct. 1

Los Angeles Rams

1 p.m.

Fox

5

Oct. 8

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

CBS

6

Oct. 15

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m.

CBS

7

Oct. 22

Cleveland Browns

1 p.m.

CBS

8

Oct. 29

New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

Fox

9

Nov. 5

Carolina Panthers

4:05 p.m.

CBS

10

Nov. 12

New England Patriots

9:30 a.m.

NFL Network

11

Nov. 19

BYE

12

Nov. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m.

CBS

13

Dec. 3

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

CBS

14

Dec. 10

Cincinnati Bengals

1 p.m.

CBS

15

Dec. 16/17

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD

TBD

16

Dec. 24

Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m.

Fox

17

Dec. 31

Las Vegas Raiders

1 p.m.

CBS

18

Jan. 7*

Houston Texans

TBD

TBD

#5. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Titans' opponents finished with a 127-157-4 record last season with a win a .448 win percentage.

The Titans picked quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it remains to be seen whether Tennessee will utilize the 23-year-old ahead of Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback.

Here's a look at the Titans' schedule for the 2023 NFL season:

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
1September 10at NO1 p.m. ETCBS
2September 17vs. LAC1 p.m. ETCBS
3September 24at CLE1 p.m. ETCBS
4October 1vs. CIN1 p.m. ETFox
5October 8at IND1 p.m. ETCBS
6October 15 (in London)vs. BAL9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
7N/ABye week----------------------------------
8October 29vs. ATL1 p.m. ETCBS
9November 2at PIT8:15 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
10November 12at TB1 p.m. ETCBS
11November 19at JAX1 p.m. ETCBS
12November 26vs. CAR1 p.m. ETFox
13December 3vs. IND1 p.m. ETCBS
14December 11at MIA8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15December 17vs. HOU1 p.m. ETCBS
16December 24vs. SEA1 p.m. ET

CBS

17December 31at HOU1 p.m. ETFox
18January 7 (provisional)vs. JAXTBDTBD

