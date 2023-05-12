Which team has the easiest NFL schedule in 2023? Ranking top 5 teams that should be smooth sailing

The complete NFL schedule for the 2023 season was released on Thursday. All 32 teams now know the exact date and time they will face off against their opponents for the regular season.

Some teams have a rather easier run of fixtures and can pick up more wins to potentially qualify for the playoffs. Here, we take a look at the five teams with the easiest strength of schedule next season.

5 teams with the easiest NFL Schedule in 2023

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

#1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule of all teams in 2023. The Falcons' opponents for the upcoming campaign finished with a combined record of 119-167-3 last season, with an overall winning percentage of .417.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder will have a great platform to showcase his ability. Given his team's schedule, the 23-year-old is expected to get a few wins under his belt next season.

Here's a look at the Falcons' schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Jets 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Panthers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Saints TBD TBD

#2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest strength of schedule. Their opponents finished with a 122-164-3 combined record last season with a .427 win percentage.

The Saints managed to sign quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason. The nine-year NFL veteran will have some leeway to acclimatize to his new surroundings and potentially get his team into the playoffs.

Here's a look at New Orleans' schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 2 Monday, September 18 @ Carolina Panthers 7:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sunday, September 24 @ Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sunday, October 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday, October 8 @ New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 6 Sunday, October 15 @ Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX 7 Thursday, October 19 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 8 Sunday, October 29 @ Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 9 Sunday, November 5 Chicago Bears 1 p.m. CBS 10 Sunday, November 12 @ Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 11 BYE WEEK 12 Sunday, November 26 @ Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 13 Sunday, December 3 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX 14 Sunday, December 10 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 15 Sunday, December 17 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 16 Thursday, December 21 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Sunday, December 31 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 18 TBD Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD

#3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have the third-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Texans' opponents finished with a 123-163-2 record last season with a win a .431 win percentage.

By landing C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, it will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old performs in his first season in the big league despite a relatively easy schedule for his team.

Here's a look at Houston's schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Colts TBD TBD

#4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Colts' opponents finished with a 124-162-2 record last season with a win a .434 win percentage.

Indianapolis seems to have got what they need to start rebuilding under new head coach Shane Steichen. The team also boosted their offense by picking Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to get back into the playoffs.

Here's a look at the Colts' schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 17 Houston Texans 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 24 Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 New England Patriots 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 16/17 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 7* Houston Texans TBD TBD

#5. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Titans' opponents finished with a 127-157-4 record last season with a win a .448 win percentage.

The Titans picked quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it remains to be seen whether Tennessee will utilize the 23-year-old ahead of Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback.

Here's a look at the Titans' schedule for the 2023 NFL season:

Week Date Opponent Time TV 1 September 10 at NO 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 September 17 vs. LAC 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 September 24 at CLE 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 October 1 vs. CIN 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 October 8 at IND 1 p.m. ET CBS 6 October 15 (in London) vs. BAL 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network 7 N/A Bye week ------------------- --------------- 8 October 29 vs. ATL 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 November 2 at PIT 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video 10 November 12 at TB 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 November 19 at JAX 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 November 26 vs. CAR 1 p.m. ET Fox 13 December 3 vs. IND 1 p.m. ET CBS 14 December 11 at MIA 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 15 December 17 vs. HOU 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 December 24 vs. SEA 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 December 31 at HOU 1 p.m. ET Fox 18 January 7 (provisional) vs. JAX TBD TBD

