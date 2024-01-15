Who are the Buccaneers-Eagles announcers on ESPN and ABC? NFL's NFC Wild Card Game coverage explored

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs on Monday, Jan. 15. The crunch NFC wild-card game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth on ESPN and ABC for the Buccaneers-Eagles game. Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporters for the contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Aikman will provide color commentary for Monday's NFC wild-card game.

NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report for Wild Card round

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start in the NFL Wild Card round vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out Mike Greene (calf) for the first round of the playoffs. The hosts have also listed K.J. Britt (calf), Josh Hayes (quad/knee) and Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) as questionable.

The Buccaneers finished as AFC South winners with a 9-8 record. Despite being in limited practice this week, Mayfield is expected to start at quarterback for Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without A.J. Brown (knee) and Sydney Brown (knee) for their trip to Tampa Bay. The visitors have also listed Reed Blankenship as questionable for the playoff game.

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East with an 11-6 record. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for Philadelphia in the postseason.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Wild Card game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL playoff game will air nationally on ESPN and ABC. Fans without cable access can livestream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

