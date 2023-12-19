Who is former NFL LB Kroy Biermann's ex-wife, Kim Zolciak? Inside pair's messy divorce, including $15,500 controversy and alleged domestic violence

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak were married for 12 years before getting embroiled in a messy divorce. The former NFL linebacker and the reality TV star once had a fairytale relationship, but that all changed in 2023.

Here, we will provide a concise timeline of the controversies, allegations, and the truth behind the couple's separation. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

A Timeline of Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's divorce

February 2023: The beginning of the financial problems?

Kroy Biermann played in the NFL for seven years, while Kim Zolciak is an original cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'. The general public would have never suspected there was trouble in paradise, but in February 2023, the entertainment world was hit with a bombshell.

The couple were threatened with a foreclosure of their Milton, Georgia mansion, and there were reports of them owing the IRS about $1 million in unpaid taxes. Like they say, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire'.

May 2023: The couple files for divorce

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak filed papers for divorce in May 2023, a few months after their financial turmoil hit the press. Biermann alleged that Zolciak had a severe gambling addiction, while Zolciak claimed that Biermann had a marijuana smoking habit.

Furthermore, their petitions were filed not long after Biermann told the police that Zolciak struck him in the back of the head during an argument about their property.

July 2023: The couple call a truce

A few months after filing divorce petitions, Biermann and Zolciak decided to give their marriage another go. The couple dismissed their respective divorce petitions in July 2023.

August 2023: Biermann files for divorce

In a move that certainly confused the courtroom, Kroy Biermann filed for divorce a mere month after withdrawing the initial petition. Biermann also requested sole physical and legal custody of their four minor children.

As for Kim Zolciak, she requested the petition get tossed out, as she and her estranged husband had “marital sexual relations on multiple occasions.”

October 2023: Zolciak agrees to the divorce

After months of attempting to salvage the situation, Kim Zolciak accepted the new reality. She agreed that their union was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Furthermore, the reality TV star filed for their kids' primary physical and joint legal custody.

December 15, 2023: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's son, tells cops that 'dad was hitting his mom’

Due to an explosive fight at the couple's Georgia mansion, police officers paid the family a visit. Upon inquiry, one of the couple's sons said that "his dad was hitting his mom."

Upon further inquiry, the unidentified son clarified that Biermann's gesture was a way of "telling her to get away from him or stop talking," but did not seem harmful in theory. The police made no arrests.

December 19, 2023: Kroy Biermann reacts to Kim Zolciak selling his designer clothes

In yet another bizarre twist of events, Kroy Biermann apparently reacted to his estranged wife selling some of his prize items to mitigate the couple's financial issues.

Zolciak listed his Louis Vuitton luggage and Givenchy sneakers. The Louis Vuitton sneakers are said to be on sale at $15,500 as they are in excellent condition.

Zolciak also listed some of her handbags and wigs. The reality TV star is cleaning the house to salvage what's left of its core assets.

