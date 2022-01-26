Who is Brian Daboll? Bills coach primed to take over as next Giants HC

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is seriously being considered for the head coaching position with the New York Giants.

Brian Daboll has been with the Bills since 2018. He may have sealed himself a head coaching position after the way his offense performed in the closing minutes of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a clinic Sunday, putting up Jim Kelly-like numbers and throwing for 324 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Brian Daboll's offense went toe to toe with one of the best offenses in the league and didn't blink.

Had the Bills' defense held up, they'd be in the AFC Championship game this coming Sunday themselves. Daboll arrived in Buffalo to much fan fair because of what he did as offensive coordinator back in 2017 at Alabama.

While he was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, they won the 2018 national championship, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs. The most impressive thing might have be that he coached Tua Tagavailo and Jalen Hurts while he was there.

Both quarterbacks are now starting in the NFL. Daboll had been working as an assistant in the NFL for years, but it wasn't until his work with Josh Allen and the Bills that the NFL really took notice.

Why is Brian Daboll's stock so high?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Brian Daboll's stock has risen because of what he has done with Josh Allen. Under Daboll, Allen has become a legit NFL star.

When he came out of college, little was known about the quarterback out of Wyoming. He went from throwing 10 touchdown passes as a first-year starter, to throwing nearly 40 touchdowns this season and last year as well.

His improvement at the quarterback position and the improvement of the Bills offense is why the Giants are seriously considering Daboll for their head coaching position.

The Giants have been terrible on offense the past 2 seasons, especially at the quarterback position. Now some of that can be blamed on injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones, but even before he was injured, the Giants weren't clicking on offense at all.

Jones had only thrown 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions this season. The Giants need a coach that can guide their quarterback into making better decisions and improving their passing game. Most teams focused on stopping running back Saquon Barkley, and when they did, Jones was not able to step up and make defenses pay with his arm.

Along with the Bills Daboll has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kanas City Chiefs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also served in various capacities as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots from 2000-2006 and from 2013-2016. Needless to say, Daboll has the experience the Giants need to carry them to the next level.

