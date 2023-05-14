Who is Mateo Lopez? Guinness World Record holder's national anthem performance impresses fans at the 2023 XFL Championship

Mateo Lopez is an 8-year-old singing whiz kid who has been the talk of mariachis. Lopez has been performing as a mariachi to honor his Mexican heritage since he was four years old. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the youngster is the youngest mariachi ever.

Lopez is also an established anthem singer. He performed the Mexican national anthem at the 2022 MLS All-Star Game for Team Mexico.

About Mateo Lopez's 2023 XFL Championship Performance

Mateo Lopez's latest viral singing moment came at the 2023 XFL Championship Game, where he performed the national anthem. He serenaded the live crowd and everyone watching at home with a moving rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Lopez delivered a memorable performance for XFL fans. When Lopez finished singing, the crowd erupted in loud ovation, and even Arlington Renegades head coach Bob Stoops was seen passionately cheering Lopez after his final note. Mateo Lopez has a bright future ahead of him, and it will be fascinating to watch how this prodigious talent develops.

The Arlington Renegades upsets the D.C. Defenders to win the 2023 XFL Championship

The 2023 XFL Championship Game was between heavy favorites, the D.C. Defenders, and clear underdogs, the Arlington Renegades. The Defenders had a remarkable regular season, finishing with nine wins and just one loss over the regular season. In stark contrast, the Defenders came into the XFL playoffs with a 4-6 record and numerous QB alterations throughout the season.

However, the tale of the tape meant nothing on game day, as the Renegades upset the Defenders to win the first iteration of the new XFL. Arlington, who entered the game as significant underdogs from betting platforms, are the XFL's first winners since the LA Xtreme won the title way back in 2001 (as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19).

The Renegades won the game 35-26 on the back of their star QB Luis Perez's MVP showing. In the big match, Perez made 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs as the Renegades scored over 30 points for the first time all season long on their way to the big game.

This was a fantastic ending for Arlington fans, as their team scored on all five first-half possessions and led wire-to-wire. Head coach Bob Stoops snagged his fifth championship win between the college and professional ranks, while Perez took home game MVP honors.

