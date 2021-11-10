Who is Tokyo Jetz? Everything you need to know about Dalvin Cook's girlfriend

Dalvin Cook's season has been great when he's on the field, with one of the league's highest yards-per-carry average and three games with over 100 rushing yards out of six appearances.

Off the field, things have become a little murky today.

Dalvin Cook was accused of domestic violence (an incident from November 2020) by a former girlfriend named Gracelyn Trimble, who claims that she suffered a concussion and was left with a scar on her face.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

Cook, on the other hand, accuses Trimble of extortion and says that he was the victim of domestic abuse, according to his agent Zac Hiller. There's current litigation on the matter, and the league is also investigating Cook's actions.

The relationship with Trimble is obviously over now, but Cook already seems to have a new girlfriend.

Who is Dalvin Cook's girlfriend?

Cook's new girlfriend is Tokyo Jetz, a hip-hop singer from Jacksonville, Florida. Jetz started to grow her career and her fanbase with videos of her freestyling in her car back in 2016.

Jetz has over 1.8 million followers on her Instagram and, before her rapping career started, she worked at Comcast and Apple. She was fired at the latter because of recording videos while at the job. She's also a big fan of Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and Fox Brown.

Jetz's freestyle attracted the attention of T.I., who signed her to the Grand Hustle label in 2016. Shortly after, Jetz released Viral, her first full-length project. Her second album, Bonafide, with tracks like No Problem, 1000 and Freestyle, put her on the rap radar.

Tokyo Jetz's real name is Shauntrell Pender. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia shortly after her initial contact with T.I., to focus on her rapping career.

Her third and most recent album, Cancel Culture, got its title after she was criticized on Twitter for remarks made in reference to the George Floyd protests after Floyd's killing by Minnesota police in May 2020.

Jetz is also an author and her first book, Mind Over Matter, was published in 2020. She's been spotted in some 2021 games with Cook's jersey. After news broke of Cook's lawsuit, Jetz was quick to deny any rumors that she was involved in the fight, before it later became public that Gracelyn Trimble was, in fact, the girl who filed a lawsuit against the Vikings running back.

