Who are Tom Brady's siblings? All you need to know about TB12's family

For more than two decades, Tom Brady was always on our screens. TB12 led his teams, first the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on deep playoff runs and Super Bowl wins. During that time, his teammates were a part of his family as he spent months on end linking up with them.

With the GOAT having retired, he finally gets to catch up with his family more often. That includes his parents, children and siblings.

Tom Brady has three sisters and he is the only son in his family. His eldest sister is Maureen. She was the first one to begin the sporting tradition among her generation in the family, before her brother would blaze a trail as a quarterback, she was playing softball at Fresno State.

Maureen was a stand-out athlete and an All-American softball pitcher. After graduating, she chose a career in nursing and based on latest reports, she is based out of a local hospital in Bakersfield, California.

Nancy Brady is the second of the bunch was born on March 11, 1972. TB12's second sister also played sports, including basketball and softball. However, she did not pursue a sporting career. Instead, she also went into healthcare like her older sister. Based on latest reports, she works as a Public Health Technical Advisor and has a degree from Boston University.

Tom Brady's third sister is Julie Brady. She was born exactly three years before the quarterback was, sharing a birthday on 3 August 3, 1974. He was born in 1977. She got married to Boston Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis and are currently reported to live in Los Gatos, California.

Tom Brady's parents

Parents to Tom Brady and his siblings are Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia Brady. They live in San Mateo, California. They have been married for over 50 years and 2022 was their 53rd anniversary.

Tom Brady's father has his own business in San Mateo. He is the principal of an insurance firm, Thomas Brady and Associates. Since then, it has expanded to Boston, New York City and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Galynn is originally from Browerville, Minnesota but moved to California to pursue her career as a flight attendant at TWA. She valiantly fought and beat breast cancer during 2016 and 2017.

TB12 has said of his parents are his role models not only for himself, but his sisters and their grandchildren. Writing on the occasion of their 52nd anniversary, he said:

"When I look at this picture I can’t help but feel an enormous amount of gratitude. Look at what you have created!! I’m thankful to have such incredible role models for myself and my sisters and our kids. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives!! We love you so much and I hope we have more February family reunions to celebrate 😁"

TB12's children

Tom Brady has three children and he is getting to spend more time with them that he is now retired.

His eldest son is John "Jack" Edward, who is 15 years old. He shares him with his former partner Bridget Moynahan.

After splitting up with Moynahan, he began dating Gisele Bundchen and was married to her for more than a decade. They have two children together, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

TB12 famously retired in 2022 to focus on his family, but returned to play one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some reports allege that it contributed to the estrangement and eventual divorce between the couple.

However, currently they are co-parenting and raising their children together and seem to have a good working relationship.

