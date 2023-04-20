Who are the Top 3 NFC Quarterbacks Right Now? Looking at the best shot-callers in the conference

There is no question that the AFC is the conference that has the premier class of quarterbacks. The likes of Patrick Mahomes, likely Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and many others highlight the elite group of AFC quarterbacks. However, that does not mean that the NFC does not have some quality quarterbacks as well.

In fact, there are some very good signal-callers in the NFC. The likes of Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford have all had solid success in the last few seasons. However, there can only be three. Who are the three best NFC quarterbacks? Let's dive in.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Fresh off of signing a league-record $255M deal and a Super Bowl appearance, Hurts has officially arrived. The 24-year-old was also named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team (Second Team). He led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record last season. He set career highs in completion percentage (66.5%), passing yards (3,701), total touchdowns (35), and passer rating (101.5).

He has the Eagles primed for another Super Bowl-contending season next season and beyond. With Aaron Rodgers likely to leave the conference, Hurts appears to be the best quarterback in the NFC.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Fresh off of a career season in Seattle, Smith signed a three-year $105M deal to remain with the Seahawks. According to Pro Football Reference, the former Jet led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%). He threw for over 4,000 yards for the first time in his nine-year career. He also set a career-high in passing touchdowns with 30.

In the first season without arguably the greatest Seahawks player of all time Russell Wilson since 2011, Smith took Seattle to the playoffs. With the rest of the NFC West's starting quarterbacks either injured in 2022 or currently injured, Smith is the best in the division.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Again, with Aaron Rodgers presumably going to the AFC, Cousins is another signal-caller that should benefit. It seems as if he is also the best remaining QB in the NFC North. He earned the fourth Pro Bowl appearance of his career after leading Minnesota to a 13-4 record and an NFC North title.

Cousins led the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks with eight, and he set a single-season career-high with 424 completions. His accuracy and command of the huddle is what sets him apart from the majority of the NFC. Cousins appears to be primed to take Minnesota into a deep playoff run in 2023.

