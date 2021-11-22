Who won the NFL game last night? Full list of results and scores from Sunday Night Football

Missed Week 11 of the NFL season? Worry not. We've got you covered with the final scores and the best players from every game.

We know this has been a season of upsets, but some of the scores you'll see below are almost unbelievable. Check out everything that happened during Week 11 of the NFL season — and no, we didn't lie in any game.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all games

Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo Bills 41-15

It was the Jonathan Taylor show in Buffalo as the running back scored four touchdowns through the ground and another through the air to help the Colts power past the Bills in a fantastic win.

Buffalo are one of the best teams in the league but have too many holes for a franchise that wants to play in the Super Bowl. Josh Allen is not playing at his best right now, and they need him to step up now that the Bills have lost the AFC East lead.

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB: Carson Wentz (11/20, 106 yards, TD)

Carson Wentz (11/20, 106 yards, TD) RB: Jonathan Taylor (32 carries, 185 yards, 4 TDs)

Jonathan Taylor (32 carries, 185 yards, 4 TDs) WR/TE: Jack Doyle (3 catches, 30 yards)

Baltimore Ravens beat Chicago Bears 16-13

The Ravens needed wild plays to win the game, and their defense almost blew the win by allowing a long touchdown to Andy Dalton on a fourth-down play that would've finished the game in favor of Baltimore. Thankfully, the Ravens did just enough to win without Lamar Jackson, who is out with an illness.

Justin Fields was subbed off mid-game after taking a huge hit to the ribs. Early reports say he doesn't have a broken rib, so that's some good news at least.

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB: Tyler Huntley (26/36, 219 yards, INT)

Tyler Huntley (26/36, 219 yards, INT) RB: Devonta Freeman (16 carries, 49 yards, TD)

Devonta Freeman (16 carries, 49 yards, TD) WR/TE: Mark Andrews (8 catches, 73 yards, TD)

Cleveland Browns beat Detroit Lions 13-10

The Browns survived this game because it was against the Detroit Lions with a backup quarterback, otherwise Cleveland would have lost. The Browns have no juice in the passing game as of now, and they absolutely do not play at the level of talent that this roster possesses.

For the Lions, it was another step towards the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With or without Jared Goff, the offense is bad.

Cleveland Browns' top performers:

QB: Baker Mayfield (15/29, 176 yards, TD, 2 INTs)

Baker Mayfield (15/29, 176 yards, TD, 2 INTs) RB: Nick Chubb (22 carries, 130 yards)

Nick Chubb (22 carries, 130 yards) WR/TE: Austin Hooper (4 catches, 53 yards)

Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans 22-13

Yes, you read that right — and if you look at the top performers from Houston, you'll be even more shocked with how this game panned out.

Tennessee's offense is simply not good without Derrick Henry, and now that they need Ryan Tannehill more than ever, he's not corresponding. The first seed in the conference should never lose to a team like the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans' top performers:

QB: Tyrod Taylor (14/24, 107 yards)

Tyrod Taylor (14/24, 107 yards) RB: Rex Burkhead (18 carries, 40 yards)

Rex Burkhead (18 carries, 40 yards) WR: Chris Conley (4 catches, 37 yards)

Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers 34-31

Kirk Cousins played like an elite quarterback against the Packers, and that's not a reach by any means. In fact, there's a strong probability that he played the best game of his career, considering how good Green Bay's defense is.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The loss will not change the Packers' aspirations this season, but makes it more complicated for them to get first seed and home-field advantage in the NFC.

Minnesota Vikings' top performers:

QB: Kirk Cousins (24/35, 341 yards, 3 TDs)

Kirk Cousins (24/35, 341 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Dalvin Cook (22 carries, 86 yards, TD)

Dalvin Cook (22 carries, 86 yards, TD) WR: Justin Jefferson (8 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs)

Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets 24-17

Although the score was close, the game was always supposed to go to Miami's side: they're the most talented side with the better quarterback on the field. Sure, they had trouble running up the score, but it never looked like New York would've pulled the upset.

The Dolphins' playoff hopes are slim, but they exist after a three-game winning streak. There are some easy games to come and they should not give up just yet.

Miami Dolphins' top performers:

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (27/33, 273 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

Tua Tagovailoa (27/33, 273 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB: Myles Gaskin (23 carries, 89 yards)

Myles Gaskin (23 carries, 89 yards) WR: Mack Hollins (2 catches, 72 yards, TD)

Philadelphia Eagles beat New Orleans Saints 40-29

The Saints had the NFL's best rushing defense, but they were thrashed by the Eagles through the ground. Philadelphia had 50 carries for 242 yards and dominated with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard all having good performances.

The Saints have a better record than the Eagles, but Philadelphia are trending up and New Orleans are trending down. Jameis Winston's knee injury really derailed the Saints' season.

Philadelphia Eagles' top performers:

QB: Jalen Hurts (13/24, 147 yards)

Jalen Hurts (13/24, 147 yards) RB: Miles Sanders (16 carries, 94 yards)

Miles Sanders (16 carries, 94 yards) WR/TE: Dallas Goedert (5 catches, 62 yards)

Washington Football Team beat Carolina Panthers 27-21

In Ron Rivera and Cam Newton's homecoming — even though they are not on the same team — emotions were put aside by a great Terry McLaurin performance that propelled Washington to an upset win in Carolina.

Cam Newton scored three touchdowns and looked like he hasn't missed a beat this year, but the defense disappointed and the Panthers couldn't confirm the win.

Washington Football Team' top performers:

QB: Taylor Heinicke (16/22, 206 yards, 3 TDs)

Taylor Heinicke (16/22, 206 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Antonio Gibson (19 carries, 95 yards)

Antonio Gibson (19 carries, 95 yards) WR: Terry McLaurin (5 catches, 103 yards, TD)

San Francisco 49ers beat Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10

This was an expected result comparing the talent levels, so let's focus on what Kyle Shanahan did on offense: Deebo Samuel was the leading back for the 49ers, rushing eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Obviously, it's a good thing that Shanahan found other ways to put the ball in the hands of his best player. This could propel the 49ers offense to new levels on their push for a playoff spot.

San Francisco 49ers' top performers:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (16/22, 176 yards, 2 TDs)

Jimmy Garoppolo (16/22, 176 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Deebo Samuel (8 carries, 79 yards, TD)

Deebo Samuel (8 carries, 79 yards, TD) WR: Brandon Aiyuk (7 catches, 85 yards, TD)

Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders 32-13

The Raiders have imploded and there's no other way to put it. Since Jon Gruden resigned and Henry Ruggs was arrested and released, the Raiders can't play any more. The Bengals had an easy game, and they didn't even need Ja'Marr Chase to be at his best.

Cincinnati are in full gear for the second half of the season. The roster rebuild in Las Vegas looks to be approaching even closer.

Cincinnati Bengals' top performers:

QB: Joe Burrow (20/29, 148 yards, TD)

Joe Burrow (20/29, 148 yards, TD) RB: Joe Mixon (30 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs)

Joe Mixon (30 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Tyler Boyd (6 catches, 49 yards)

Kansas City Chiefs beat Dallas Cowboys 19-9

Patrick Mahomes looks like he's back to his best, even though the stats may not show it. Mahomes did a great job on Sunday against a formidable Cowboys defense, exploring the intermediate parts of the field and finding Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce all over the field — both finished with over 70 receiving yards.

With the Raiders trending down, the Chargers being inconsistent and the Broncos without a strong offense, the AFC West is for the Chiefs to take.

Kansas City Chiefs' top performers:

QB: Patrick Mahomes (23/37, 260 yards, INT)

Patrick Mahomes (23/37, 260 yards, INT) RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (12 carries, 63 yards, TD)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (12 carries, 63 yards, TD) WR: Tyreek Hill (9 catches, 77 yards)

Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks 23-13

No Kyler Murray, no problem, version 2.0. Colt McCoy threw the ball an incredible 44 times, completing 79.5 percent of the passes.

The Cardinals offense obviously isn't the same without Murray and DeAndre Hopkins (also injured), but they did just enough to end the Seahawks' playoff hopes. There's no way Pete Carroll can survive after the 2021 season.

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB: Colt McCoy (35/44, 328 yards, 2 TDs)

Colt McCoy (35/44, 328 yards, 2 TDs) RB: James Conner (21 carries, 62 yards, TD)

James Conner (21 carries, 62 yards, TD) WR/TE: Zach Ertz (8 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs)

Los Angeles Chargers beat Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37

The Chargers had to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Steelers, which only happened because the Chargers did a Chargers. Still, Justin Herbert's late touchdown throw was enough to give Los Angeles the lead, and they pulled the final stop to beat Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger was back after testing positive for COVID-19, and he played a good game, but the Chargers offense was just too strong in the end. Both teams are still in the fight for a wild card spot.

Los Angeles Chargers' top performers:

QB: Justin Herbert (30/41, 382 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Justin Herbert (30/41, 382 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Austin Ekeler (11 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs)

Austin Ekeler (11 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Keenan Allen (9 catches, 112 yards)

